Yankees announce Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced the Opening Day roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The initial 2026 roster for Manager Shelley Duncan features nine members of the 40-man roster, five of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system and 15 players with Major League service time.

Catchers (3): Edinson Durán, Payton Henry & Ali Sánchez

Infielders (6): Oswaldo Cabrera, Paul DeJong, Ernesto Martinez, Jr., Jonathan Ornelas, Max Schuemann & Braden Shewmake

Outfielders (4): Jasson Dom í nguez, Duke Ellis, Yanquiel Fernández & Spencer Jones

Pitchers (13+1): Brendan Beck, Kervin Castro, Angel Chivilli, Harrison Cohen, Carson Coleman, Yovanny Cruz, Yerry De Los Santos, Luis Gil, Dom Hamel, Bradley Hanner, Carlos Lagrange, Zach Messinger, Elmer Rodr í guez (TIA) & Danny Watson

Gil was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024. Lagrange and Rodr í guez are ranked as the #2 and #3 prospects, respectively, in the Yankees' system according to MLB Pipeline. Jones (6), Beck (22) and Cohen (28) are also members of the top-30 in the organization.

Thirteen players on the initial roster have played for Duncan during his tenure with the RailRiders. DeJong paces all players with over eight years of Major League service time and 925 big league games.

The RailRiders' 2026 season begins on the road in Buffalo this afternoon against the Bisons. After a three-game series against the in Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Rochester for a six-game set against the Mets. The RailRiders home opener is slated for April 7 at 6:35 P.M. against the Durham Bulls. Tickets for Opening Night or any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre home game this season are available now at the PNC Field Box Office or online at www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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