Six-Run Inning Earns Win for Tides

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (1-0) defeated the Nashville Sounds (0-1), 6-4, in seven innings on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides were down 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, with rain coming down at its hardest. Norfolk capitalized on the conditions to score six runs and earned the win prior to Mother Nature taking control.

The Tides would not get their first hit until the fourth inning, a lead-off double by Weston Wilson. Robert Gasser was dominant as the starter for Nashville, going 5.2 scoreless innings and struck out 11 batters. He is the first Triple-A pitcher to strike out 11 on Opening Day since Zac Gallen for New Orleans in 2019.

Down 4-0 into the seventh, Norfolk would reach safely through the first six straight batters. The game would be tied 4-4 on the sixth batter, where Wilson hit an RBI single. A wild pitch during the seventh at bat crossed the go-ahead run. Sam Huff capped the six-run inning with an RBI single before rain ended the game.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Nestor German is on the hill for the Tides, while RHP Coleman Crow is pitching for Nashville.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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