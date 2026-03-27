Clippers Opening Day Roster Announced

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers Opening Day roster has been finalized by the Cleveland Guardians for the International League schedule beginning this weekend. Eighteen players on the active Opening Day roster will be making their return to Columbus, joined by nine up-and-comers set to make their debut at the Triple-A level.

Leading the way are several of the games brightest young prospects, including the Guardians top developmental player according to MLB.com, infielder Travis Bazzana. Bazzana made his Triple-A debut for the Clippers last August alongside another of the organization's top ten prospects, catcher Cooper Ingle. Infielder Juan Brito and outfielder Kahlil Watson, both no strangers to Columbus, are also among Cleveland's top 20 prospects, as is starting pitcher Daniel Espino, who made his much-anticipated Triple-A debut for the Clippers in September.

Every position player on the opening 2026 roster is a former Clipper, with one exception. Outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who was signed by the Guardians as a free agent this offseason, played in the recent World Baseball Classic (as did Bazzana). Fairchild has played for five MLB teams since 2021. Catcher Dom Nunez, as well as outfielders Petey Halpin and Nolan Jones have also seen time in the Major Leagues. Jones is suiting up for the Clippers for the first time since 2022. Catcher Kody Huff and infielders Dayan Frias and Milan Tolentino played for Columbus in 2025, with Tolentino becoming the franchise's first-ever 20-20 player.

Manager Andy Tracy's choice to be the Opening Day starter in Iowa is lefthander Ryan Webb, one of five hurlers on the staff who has been with the Clippers at least two previous seasons. Franco Aleman, Tanner Burns, and Will Dion were also in Columbus in 2024 and 2025. MLB veteran Logan Allen opens this year with the Clippers, with whom he pitched from 2022-24. Tommy Mace and Jake Miller both made their Triple-A debut last season with Columbus.

Nine Triple-A rookies are with the Clippers in Iowa, including Saturday's scheduled starter Rorik Maltrud and Sunday's starter Yorman Gomez. The other newcomers are Jack Carey, Jay Driver, Magnus Ellerts, Matt Jachec, Jack Jasiak, Izaak Martinez, and Steven Perez.

The 2026 season at Huntington Park begins with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on Tuesday, March 31 as the Clippers square off against Indianapolis at 6:15pm. Single-game tickets, mini plans, and full and partial season ticket packages are on sale now by calling the Clippers at (614) 462-5250 or visiting ClippersBaseball.com. Starting in 2026, online ticket sales will feature reduced fees, to go along with the already economical ticket prices fans enjoy at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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