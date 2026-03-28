Memphis Shuts out Gwinnett to Start 2026 Season
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took the first game of the 2026 season by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).
Third baseman Ramon Mendoza started the scoring with a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the season. The right-handed hitter doubled the Memphis lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Mendoza finished the opener 3-for-4 with the home run and two RBIs.
Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks belted his first homer of 2026 to cap the scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Crooks built off a successful 2025 campaign with a 1-for-4 effort, the home run and a walk.
Starting pitcher Richard Fitts made his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut as the Opening Day starter. The right-handed pitcher worked around trouble in the first and ultimately tossed 4.2 scoreless innings. Fitts worked around two hits, walked four and struck out three.
Reliever Packy Naughton (1-0) earned the win in his first regular-season appearance since July 5, 2024. The left-handed pitcher retired all four batters faced and struck out two. Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo (S, 1) earned the four-out save and allowed just one baserunner.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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