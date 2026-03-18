Memphis Redbirds to Host Free Fan Fest at AutoZone Park on March 28

Published on March 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds will welcome fans back to the ballpark with Redbirds Fan Fest, a free community event at AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 28, from 12-4 p.m.

Fans of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark with interactive experiences and entertainment throughout the stadium including exclusive clubhouse tours every 30 minutes, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at where players prepare on game days. Younger fans can bounce and play on inflatable attractions, enjoy yard games, and get their faces painted.

Kids will also have the opportunity to experience one of baseball's favorite traditions by running the bases on the field.

Fans can also show off their creativity at the craft station, where they will have the chance to design artwork that could be featured on a special giveaway jersey during the Redbirds' upcoming Dinosaur Day promotion.

Throughout the event, fans can relax in the stadium seats or on the field and watch a live broadcast of a St. Louis Cardinals game on videoboard and get a first taste of new concession items that will be available for purchase during the event.

Redbirds Fan Fest is free and open to the public, making it the perfect opportunity for families and baseball fans to reconnect with the ballpark and kick off the season together.

For more information about the upcoming season and promotions, visit memphisredbirds.com.







International League Stories from March 18, 2026

Memphis Redbirds to Host Free Fan Fest at AutoZone Park on March 28 - Memphis Redbirds

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