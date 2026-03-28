Storm Chasers Fall to Bats in Season Opener
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Omaha Storm Chasers opened their 2026 season with a road loss, falling 2-1 to the Louisville Bats. The pitchers duel saw both starters work into the fifth, but a pair of early runs from the Bats that won them the game.
Omaha's Brandon Drury and John Rave both had multi-hit games, while three Louisville batters did the same. The Storm Chasers' bullpen didn't allow a run over 3.1 innings, but it wasn't enough to help mount a comeback.
After a perfect top of the 1st inning from Louisville starter Chase Petty, the Bats kept their momentum rolling with a one-out double from Edwin Arroyo off Omaha starter Ryan Bergert (0-1) in the bottom of the frame. Bats outfielder Hector Rodriguez followed with a double of his own with an RBI to drive in Louisville's first run of the season and give the Bats a 1-0 lead.
The Chasers put two runner on in the top of the 2nd inning, but it wasn't until the bottom of the 3rd when the next run scored. Louisville restarted its offense with a trio of singles in the frame, extending the Bats' lead to 2-0 on Rece Hinds' RBI knock off Bergert.
Neither team scored in the 4th inning, and both turned to the bullpen partway through the 5th, with Louisville righty Trevor Kuncl (1-0) and Omaha right-hander Mason Black taking over for their respective teams. Neither pitcher allowed a run through the end of the 6th inning, and both teams again turned to new pitchers to start the 7th.
The next threat came from Omaha in the top of the 8th inning when the Chasers loaded the bases with nobody out, but Louisville's Hagen Danner retired the next three Storm Chasers to keep them scoreless.
The shutout came to an end in the top of the 9th when Omaha's Rave notched an RBI single off Bats closer Zach Maxwell, driving in Kevin Newman and cutting the deficit to 2-1. That's all the Chasers managed as Maxwell finished the game and earned the save.
The Storm Chasers have two more games in Louisville this series and the next comes Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT at Louisville Slugger Field. Omaha has right-hander Luinder Avila scheduled to pitch against Louisville righty Julian Aguiar.
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