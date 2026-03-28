IronPigs Rip off Sixth Straight Opening Night Victory
Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) used a four hit night from Felix Reyes and a four-walk night from Bryan De La Cruz to power the offense in a come from behind 5-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (0-1), their sixth straight Opening Night win.
Toledo plated the first run of the game and of the season on a Corey Julks RBI single off 'Pigs starter Alan Rangel. That was the only run Rangel allowed as he worked 4.2 innings, allowing that single run on three hits and three walks, striking out four.
Despite some early chances, the 'Pigs finally tied the game in the sixth. After loading the bases to start the frame, they nearly squandered the opportunity, but Christian Cairo worked a walk to force home a run and tie the game.
In the seventh, Pedro León single-handedly gave them the lead as he reached on a fielder's choice, stole second, and coaxed a throwing error as he advanced to third on a wild pitch, allowing him to score the game-winning run. The 'Pigs plated three more in the inning to boot as Reyes scampered home on a wild pitch and Liover Peguero drilled a two-run single.
Wenceel Perez got the Mud Hens one run back with a solo homer in the ninth.
Nolan Hoffman (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh to earn the win for the 'Pigs while Tanner Rainey (0-1) took the loss for the Mud Hens, allowing three of the four runs in the seventh.
The IronPigs will look for a second straight win to open the season as Zack Wheeler makes his first rehab start on Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, March 28th. First pitch is slated for 4:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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