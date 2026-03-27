Sow Much Intelligence: Saints Four-Legged Swine, ChatBLT, Presented by Minnesota Star Tribune, Ready to Meat the Moment in 2026

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In a world where answers are needed in seconds and curiosity is always on the menu, the St. Paul Saints continue to stay ahead of the curve. Since 1993, Saints games have been a hub for innovation, creativity, and, of course, controlled chaos. Whether it's fans asking the important questions-like "what inning is it?" or "how many people does it take to eat a Land of 10,000 Calories?"-there has always been one constant: the Saints deliver.

As the Saints began their search for the 2026 ball pig, they weren't just looking for any ordinary swine. They needed a pig that could think quickly on its hooves, respond to the unpredictable, and bring home the bacon night after night. A call went out across the land, and a herd of hopeful hogs answered. From high-tech hogs to deli counter standouts, the competition was as deep as it was delicious. When it was all said and done, one pig processed the moment better than the rest... ChatBLT presented by Minnesota Star Tribune.

With a confident trot and an inquisitive snort, ChatBLT arrived at CHS Field ready to serve. Sporting a crisp, layered look featuring bacon stripes, lettuce flair, and tomato-red accents, ChatBLT made an immediate impression. Quick with answers and even quicker to the food stands, this pig has already been spotted helping fans decide between a hot dog or brat (answer: both), while simultaneously calculating the optimal ketchup-to-mustard ratio.

Saints staff quickly realized ChatBLT wasn't just another pig-it was a problem solver. Need help finding your seat? ChatBLT has directions. Wondering whether to try for a foul ball barehanded? ChatBLT suggests stretching first. Curious how a pig became the most informed member of the organization? Let's just say...some knowledge is better left in the sty. Saints staff have also reminded fans that while ChatBLT is friendly, helpful, and a great listener, it is in fact a pig and not to be proposed to during the seventh inning stretch.

ChatBLT edged out an incredibly competitive group of finalists, each bringing something unique to the table-but ultimately falling just short. Among them:

Pigachu - Electrified the crowd early, but kept shocking the public address system and refused to evolve its act past the first inning. Toby Lardenhire - A clubhouse favorite with strong fundamentals, but kept trying to bunt during interviews and insisted on managing the entire operation. OnlyHams - Generated plenty of buzz online, but the Saints felt it was best to keep the content family-friendly and fully clothed at all times.

In the end, ChatBLT proved to be the total package: smart, efficient, and always bringing something extra to the plate.

In fact, ChatBLT has already begun contributing behind the scenes. Portions of this very press release may or may not have been generated with its help. When asked for comment, ChatBLT responded, "I'm just here to assist," before requesting a snack and 2,000 more words on the history of pork in professional sports. Saints staff declined the additional copy for length, as well as a request from ChatBLT to increase CHS Field's water bill to "cool its processing," which the grounds crew quickly shut down.

After a midseason pig switch in 2022, consistency has been top of mind for the organization. ChatBLT has already promised to be available for all questions, all games, and all snacks from March through July-no buffering required.

This season's pig name was selected from more than 1,500 entries in the Name the Pig Contest presented by the Minnesota Star Tribune at startribune.com. The winning entry was submitted by Jonathan Gamble of Cottage Grove, MN. He will receive a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, a photo with the pig, escort the pig at a game, and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

During the previous 33 seasons, the Saints have had a pig mascot and each has carried a name rooted in pop culture, current events, or Minnesota lore. Last season, The Great Fatsby brought glamour and grit to CHS Field in the first half of 2025 while Muddy McFly took us back in time in the second half. In 2024, Ozempig slimmed down the first half before Joe Sower, H.O.G. finished strong as Catcher in the Sty. From Squealon Musk to Space Ham to Daenerys Hoggaryen, the Saints have never shied away from bold, creative choices-and ChatBLT is no exception.

When the Saints arrived in St. Paul in 1992, inspiration for a mascot came from an unexpected place. Libby Veeck discovered that St. Paul was once known as "Pig's Eye," named after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. From that moment on, the pig became a staple of Saints baseball.

Since 1993, the Saints have partnered with Dennis and Marilyn Hauth, who handle, train, costume, and care for each pig that takes the field.

Fans can get their first look at ChatBLT during the home opener on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:37 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox).







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.