Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 27 at Jacksonville

Published on March 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (0-0) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (0-0)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (NR) vs. LHP Robby Snelling (NR)

SEASON'S GREETINGS: The Rochester Red Wings embark on their 98th season in the International League, and sixth season as the Triple-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals tonight in Jacksonville...this marks the 13th matchup between the two teams since the start of last season after not facing each other since 1970...also marks the fourth time Rochester has opened the season in Florida, and the first time since 1967 when the Red Wings beat Jacksonville 9-2...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the mound for Rochester for his second consecutive Opening Day start, against Jumbo Shrimp southpaw Robby Snelling...

Rochester picked up a 4-2 series victory in their lone visit to Jacksonville a season ago, avenging a six-game sweep in Rochester earlier in the season, which propelled Jacksonville to a first-half title.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: March 27th is the earliest start to a season in Red Wings history, and is the earliest start to a Minor League season since the 1951 Pacific Coast League, which started the same day to open their 167-game season...Rochester is in search of their first Opening Day victory since 2019 at Lehigh Valley...

The Red Wings are 3-3 in March games since they were implemented in 2023.

This is the fourth consecutive season that the Red Wings have set a record for earliest start date in franchise history.

FOLLOW THE LECROY: Manager MATTHEW LECROY takes the helm of the Red Wings for his sixth consecutive season, becoming the fourth skipper in Red Wings history to do so, joining Red Wings Hall of Famers Joe Altobelli (1971-76), George Stallings (1921-27), and John Ganzel (1909-1914)...on 8/2 of last year, LeCroy became the eighth Rochester manager to earn 300 career wins with a 9-8 comeback win at Charlotte, and moved into seventh place on the Red Wings all-time wins leaderboard with his 301st win the next day.

NEW CHICKS IN THE NEST: Hitting Coach BRIAN DAUBACH (6th season) and Defensive Coach MARIO LISSON (2nd season) join LeCroy as the only returners to this year's field staff...Pitching Coach FERNANDO NIEVE, Assistant Hitting Coach TRAVIS FITTA, Assistant Pitching Coach SAM NARRON, and Quality Control & Development Coach ANTHONY DELEO all join the Red Wings staff for the first time.

HEY, WE KNOW THIS GUY: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will toe the rubber for Rochester tonight in what will be his third consecutive Opening Day start and second with the Red Wings...the southpaw has combined to toss 10.0 innings without allowing an earned run with 13 strikeouts across both starts, including 5.0 innings in Buffalo on 3/28/2025...the California native is coming off a 2025 season in which he combined to make a career-high 30 starts across Rochester (25 GS) and Washington (5 GS), and set a career-high with 134 strikeouts...he became the first Red Wings southpaw to make at least 25 starts since both Pat Dean and Taylor Rogers made 27 in 2015...

Alvarez is the first left-handed Red Wings pitcher to start multiple Opening Days since at least 2000.

FAMILIAR FACES & FUTURE STARS: Rochester's Opening Day roster includes 18 players who have previously represented the Red Wings, four of which were a part of last year's Opening Day lineup...this includes 2025 team MVP ANDREW PINCKNEY, Opening Day starting pitcher ANDREW ALVAREZ, outfielder ROBERT HASSELL III, and infielder TREY LIPSCOMB ...two of the Nationals' top 10 prospects in C HARRY FORD (No. 3) and RHP LUIS PERALES (No. 4) will begin the 2026 campaign with Rochester.







International League Stories from March 27, 2026

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