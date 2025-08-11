Mathews Named International League Pitcher of the Week

August 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Redbirds left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews earned International League Pitcher of the Week Award honors, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Mathews tossed 7.0 shutout innings against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Aug. 7. The left-handed pitcher allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out a season-high tying nine batters. Monday marked the second time Mathews earned IL Pitcher of the Week honors this season. On the season, the Mission Viejo, CA native owns a 3.63 ERA in 15 starts at Triple-A.

Mathews became the fourth Memphis Redbird to earn an International League weekly award. Infielder/Outfielder Jose Fermin and Mathews swept Player and Pitcher of the Week honors for their performances in late June. Right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor was named Pitcher of the Week in late July.

