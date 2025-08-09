Redbirds Unable to Hold Thin Lead in Loss to Bulls

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 6-2 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Right fielder Nathan Church smacked a two-out RBI single to tie the game. Catcher Jimmy Crooks followed with an RBI hit of his own to snag the lead. Church and Crooks both finished the game with two hits and an RBI. The Redbirds were held scoreless the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell made his first appearance off the Injured List and first start with Memphis since May 20. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched. Anthony Veneziano pitched a scoreless fourth in his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. Gerson Moreno pitched a perfect ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, August 10 to wrap up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.