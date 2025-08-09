Quartet of Arms Combines to Shutout RailRiders as 'Pigs Even Series
August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-47, 19-19) used four different arms to combine for their fourth shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-44, 28-10) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless thru the first five innings, the 'Pigs finally broke the ice in the sixth. Justin Crawford singled with one out and then advanced to second on a passed ball. Johan Rojas then doubled to plate him with the first run of the game.
Rafael Lantigua belted a two-run homer in the seventh, his fifth of the season, to provide some insurance, making it 3-0.
Adonis Medina worked the first 4.2 innings for the 'Pigs, allowing four hits and three walks, striking out five. He left with the bases loaded, where Ryan Cusick (W, 2-0) came on and stranded the bags full. Cusick worked 1.1 innings total, striking out three and allowing just one hit. Lucas Sims fired a scoreless seventh before Nolan Hoffman (S, 3) got the final six outs, striking out four and allowing just one hit without a walk for the save.
Kenta Maeda (0-1) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing just an unearned run on five hits, striking out seven over six innings.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders conclude their series on Sunday, August10th. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. with the 'Pigs going with Andrew Painter (3-4, 4.88) while RailRiders go with Brendan Beck (4-1, 4.35).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
