Five-Run Eighth Hands Indians Series Loss against Omaha
August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A five-run eighth inning by the Omaha Storm Chasers offense proved the difference as the Indianapolis Indians dropped their fourth game of the six-game homestand on Saturday night at Victory Field, 10-4. The series loss marks the first by the Indians at home since April 1-6 vs. Iowa, breaking a stretch of nine-straight series victories at the Vic.
The Indians (24-14, 66-46) 2-1 lead following a pair of RBI singles by Cam Devanney and Matt Fraizer in the bottom of the fourth was short lived, with Omaha (14-24, 45-67) knotting the contest in the following half-inning.
A two-run homer by Bobby Dalbec in the sixth gave the Storm Chasers the advantage, followed by an RBI single, bases-loaded walk and bases-clearing double by Nick Pratto in the five-run eighth. The Indians countered in the bottom half with a two-run double from Cam Devanney, one run of which was erased on a Carter Jensen solo homer in the ninth.
One of Stephen Kolek's (W, 2-1) two runs allowed in the fourth were earned as he went 6.1 innings with nine hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Johan Oviedo took the bump to start for the Indians and fanned a staggering eight batters in 3.2 innings, including a stretch of six straight through the second and third frames. Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-5) was the first of four arms out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
Devanney, playing against his former team, led the Indians offense with three hits - two doubles - and three RBI. Ji Hwan Bae followed him with two knocks.
Indianapolis will look to end the homestand and enter a 12-game road trip with a win in Sunday afternoon's series finale at 1:35 PM. RHP Bubba Chandler (5-4, 3.69) will take the mound for the Indians against Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.44).
