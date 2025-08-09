Wild Game Goes In Tides Favor

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (15-21 | 45-64) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (16-22 | 43-67), 8-7, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The win clinched the series victory, and the Tides have won six of their previous seven games.

Rochester scored the first four runs of the game, getting one run in the first and three runs in the third. Dylan Crews, who is on MLB Rehab for the Nationals, blasted a home run in the first inning to take the Red Wings' initial lead.

Norfolk bounced back with two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera, followed by an RBI double from TT Bowens. The Red Wings took those runs back in the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Christian Franklin to go up 6-2.

The Tides came back in the bottom of the sixth with four runs, which was kicked off on a solo home run by Bowens. Reed Trimble would later knock in a two-run single to tie the game. Rochester took the lead back in the seventh on a Trey Lipscomb RBI single. But Norfolk retook the lead in the bottom-half on a two-run double by Jakson Reetz to go up 8-7.

Jose Espada closed out the final two innings for Norfolk and earned the save in the win. It was the Tides fourth win of the series, clinching the series victory. The series finale is tomorrow at 1:05 pm. RHP Tyler Wells will be starting for the Tides on the mound as he continues his MLB Rehab assignment.







