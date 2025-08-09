Saints Walk It Off Against I-Cubs, 5-4
August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs get walked-off in the bottom of the ninth inning, 5-4, against the Saints.
In the fifth game of the six-game set, Kevin Alcántara opened the game immediately with a three-run shot as the lead was 3-0 in favor of Iowa.
The Iowa Cubs pitching had not allowed a hit through five and a half innings of play until Kyler Fedko broke that up with a double.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Saints finally got on the board as a double drove in a run for a 3-1 lead in favor of the I-Cubs.
After four quiet innings from Iowa, Owen Caissie ripped his 21st homer of the season to right field and extended the lead to 4-1.
St. Paul cut the lead to 4-2 as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. hit a triple into left field.
The Saints threatened again in the bottom of the ninth inning as Payton Eeles beat the throw to first and drove in another run for a 4-3 lead still favor of Iowa. Then, a pick-off attempt to second was not in favor of Iowa and scored another run for St. Paul as Eeles scored for the tying run for a 4-4 game. A single by Gabriel Gonzalez drove in the game-winning run for a 5-4 win for St. Paul.
The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, August 10 and first pitch is at 2:07 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
