Jacksonville Beats Nashville Behind Six-Run Sixth Inning

August 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - Thanks to a six-run sixth inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Nashville Sounds, 9-5, Saturday night from First Horizon Park.

Tied at three in the sixth, Maximo Acosta singled and stole second. Jacob Berry and Deyvison De Los Santos worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Joey Wiemer drew a bases loaded walk, tying the game at three. Andrew Pintar followed with an RBI knock, giving Jacksonville (70-42, 23-14) the lead. With three runners on, Brian Navarreto popped a sacrifice fly, extending the lead. Following a double steal and a strikeout, Jack Winkler blooped a two-run single, making it 7-3. The bats stayed hot. Winkler stole both second and third, and with a runner in scoring position, Bennett Hostetler lined an RBI single, bringing home the sixth and final run of the inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the eighth inning. Winkler walked and stole second to start the inning. Three batters later, Jacob Berry walked. With another two runners on, De Los Santos clocked an RBI single, extending the lead, 9-3.

The Sounds rallied in the ninth. With one out, Tyler Black singled and Jeferson Quero walked. A passed ball moved both runners up a base. With two runners in scoring position, Eric Haase doubled home both on a dying quail, making it 9-5.

Nashville (61-50, 17-21) opened the scoring in the first. Drew Avans smacked a single. He advanced to second via a throwing error, stealing third a few pitches later. Black walked and quickly swiped second. With runners at second and third, Quero ripped a sacrifice fly, giving the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville responded in the second. Wiemer worked a leadoff walk. Pintar smacked a double, putting runners at second and third. With two runners in scoring position, Navarreto laced a two-run single, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 2-1.

Trailing by a run, Black smoked a two-out double. With a runner at second, Quero walked. Following a mound visit, Oliver Dunn cracked an RBI single, tying the game at two.

Locked in a 2-2 tie, Avans singled to start the frame, advancing to second one-batter later on a flyout. With a runner in scoring position, Quero singled home Avans, giving Nashville the lead, 3-2.

Jacksonville and Nashville finish the series with Sunday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).







