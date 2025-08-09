Stripers' Ninth-Inning Charge Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Held scoreless over the first eight innings by Columbus starter Austin Peterson, the Gwinnett Stripers (18-19) nearly completed a comeback in the ninth on Saturday night at Huntington Park. Back-to-back doubles by Jarred Kelenic and Luke Waddell ended Peterson's shutout bid, but a diving catch by center fielder Khalil Watson preserved a 2-1 win for the Clippers (14-22).

Decisive Plays: The teams dueled through five scoreless innings before Columbus broke through against reliever Zach Thompson (L, 1-4) in the sixth. RBI groundouts by Jhonkensy Noel and Will Wilson made it 2-0 Clippers. With Peterson two outs away from his first career complete game, Kelenic and Waddell laced back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to 2-1. Peterson (W, 2-3) was then replaced by closer Parker Mushinski (S, 5). Jonathan Ornelas drew a two-out walk to put runners on the corners, but pinch hitter Eddys Leonard's shallow flare to right-center was caught by the diving Watson to end the game.

Key Contributors: Stripers' starter Nathan Wiles fired 5.0 scoreless, two-hit frames and struck out nine in a no-decision. Kelenic (1-for-4, double, run) and Waddell (1-for-4, double, RBI) had Gwinnett's two extra-base hits. For Columbus, Peterson fell one out shy of tying his career high (8.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO).

Noteworthy: Though it came close for Peterson, Gwinnett still has not seen an opponent starter record a nine-inning complete game since Charlotte's Jacob Turner did it on June 24, 2016. With his 5.0 scoreless innings, Wiles lowered his ERA to an International League-best 2.99.

Next Game (Sunday, August 10): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 1:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 4.78 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Ryan Webb (4-6, 5.13 ERA) of the Clippers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' LHP Chris Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, is set to start for the Stripers. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







