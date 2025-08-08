Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers on August 12

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that pitcher Chris Sale is set to join the club on a rehab assignment. Sale, on the Braves' 60-day injured list while recovering from a fractured left ribcage, is scheduled to start for the Stripers on Tuesday, August 12 in a 7:05 p.m. game vs. Louisville at Coolray Field.

The 36-year-old Sale joins Gwinnett for the first time in his career. Over 15 starts with the Braves this season, the 2025 National League All-Star is 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and .234 BAA.

Sale debuted with Atlanta in 2024, becoming the franchise's eighth Cy Young Award winner as he went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and .216 BAA in 29 starts. That year also saw him win the National League Triple Crown (led league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts with 225), a Rawlings Gold Glove, and the NL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Over a 15-year Major League career with the Chicago White Sox (2010-16), Boston Red Sox (2017-19, 2021-23) and Braves (2024-25), Sale has combined to go 143-87 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .220 BAA, and 12 saves in 387 games (307 starts). He has been selected to nine MLB All-Star teams and was a part of Boston's 2018 World Series championship club.

Sale is set to be the eighth Braves player to spend a rehab assignment with Gwinnett this year, joining pitcher Spencer Strider (March 29-April 10), catcher Sean Murphy (April 1-5), outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (May 15-21), infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. (June 12-15), outfielder Stuart Fairchild (June 12-15), outfielder Jurickson Profar (June 17-July 1), and pitcher Daysbel Hernández (June 29-July 1).

Tickets for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field can be purchased at GoStripers.com/tickets. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Listen to Tuesday's game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.