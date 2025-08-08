Ji Hwan Bae Named Indians July Player of the Month

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named outfielder Ji Hwan Bae as their July Player of the Month after he reached base safely in 18 of 20 games in the month. He joins Nick Solak, Drake Fellows and Billy Cook as recipients of the team's monthly awards this season.

Bae, 26, logged a .324 batting average (23-for-71) and .903 OPS in the month while ranking among International League hitters in triples (1st, 4), stolen bases (T-1st, 12; also, Ronny Simon and former Indian Jared Oliva) and on-base percentage (9th, .438).

The outfielder is the first Indians hitter to tally four or more triples in a month since Travis Swaggerty also racked up four in July 2022. He and Simon are the first Indians to swipe 12 or more bags in a month since Eury Pérez stole 13 in June 2017. Additionally, they join former big leaguers Nyjer Morgan (13) and Rajai Davis (12) in April 2007 as the only pair of Indians teammates to do so in the same month since at least 2005.

Bae's month was highlighted by a 10-game span from July 6-22 in which he recorded multiple hits in five contests, including a four-hit game on July 22 vs. Toledo to cap the stretch. In that span, he recorded two doubles, nine RBI and a 1.116 OPS while ranking among International League hitters in triples (T-1st, 3), batting average (T-5th, .417), hits (T-6th, 15), stolen bases (T-6th, 5) and on-base percentage (8th, .477).

The Daegu, Republic of Korea native was signed by Pittsburgh as an international free agent on March 26, 2018. He has appeared in 157 games for Pittsburgh since making his major league debut on Sept. 23, 2022, vs. Chicago (NL).







