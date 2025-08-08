Justin Crawford's Leadoff Homer Sets Tone as 'Pigs Bash RailRiders
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-47, 18-19) offense ran wild to set the pace in a 10-5 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-43, 28-9) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Justin Crawford set the tone from the jump, belting a leadoff homer, his fourth of the season and second of the leadoff variety.
Payton Henry followed with a three-run homer in the third, his ninth, to make it 4-0 'Pigs.
Duke Ellis got the RailRiders on the board in the fourth with a solo homer before a groundball double play cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth.
A Rodolfo Castro RBI double restored the 'Pigs three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth but the RailRiders made it two-run game again in the sixth on Jorbit Vivas sacrifice fly.
Brewer Hicklen drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom half to make it a three-run game again and was followed by a Donovan Walton RBI single and Castro RBI groundout to stretch the lead to 9-3.
Jose Rojas belted a two-run homer in the seventh to give Scranton some hope, but Rafael Lantigua answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to make it 10-5.
Michael Mercado (5-1) got his second win of the week for the 'Pigs, allowing just one run in 1.1 innings on two walks and a strikeout but no hits.
Sean Boyle (7-8) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks, striking out four in 4.1 innings.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, August 8th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with the 'Pigs going with Adonis Medina (0-2, 5.14) while the starter for the RailRiders is to be determined.
