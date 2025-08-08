Saints Offense Makes up for Defensive Miscues in 6-5 Victory

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season. On Thursday night at CHS Field they were anything but as they set a season-high with four errors, two in a costly third inning that didn't help their newest pitcher, Kendry Rojas who was making his Saints debut. The offense and bullpen, however, saved the day coming back from five down for a 6-5 win over the Iowa Cubs in front of 8,059.

Rojas, who came over to the Minnesota Twins organization in the Louie Varland/Ty France trade, was making just his second Triple-A appearance in the 22-year-olds career. Through the first two innings he allowed just one hit and struck out two.

In the third, however the Saints defense committed two of their four errors that led to five unearned runs. With one out Hayden Cantrelle singled to right-center. James Triantos then hit a one-hopper to short, but the ball skipped off Will Holland for an error and caromed into left field. Left fielder Kyler Fedko then picked up the ball, threw to third to try and get Cantrelle, but the one hop throw skipped off third baseman Jonah Bride's glove and went into the I-Cubs dugout as Cantrelle scored making it 1-0. With two outs Jonathon Long walked and Carlos Pérez followed with an RBI double giving the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead. Kevin Alcántara then delivered a three-run homer to left, his 14th of the season, making it 5-0.

James Outman got one back in the bottom of the inning hitting his first homer in a Saints uniform, a solo shot to right. It was his 21st at Triple-A getting the Saints to within 5-1.

The Saints knotted the game in the fifth as Jonah Bride led off with a single and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. doubled him to third. A sacrifice fly from Aaron Sabato, that sent Keirsey Jr. to third, made it 5-2. Carson McCusker then hit a comebacker and Keirsey Jr. came down the third base line. Pitcher Brandon Birdsell ran Keirsey Jr. back to third and then his throw was in the dirt and skipped into foul territory allowing Keirsey Jr. to score getting the Saints to within 5-3. With two outs Will Holland smashed a two-run homer to left, his sixth of the season, tying the game at five. Holland went 2-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

Rojas allowed just one runner to reach in the fourth on the Saints third error of the game. In the fifth, he gave up a leadoff single to Moises Ballesteros, but got the International League's hits leader, Long, to ground into a double play. After a walk, Rojas ended his night by getting Alcántara to hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning. He went 5.0 innings allowing five unearned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. He threw 75 pitches, 47 for strikes. His fastball averaged 94.3 mph and topped out at 95.9 mph. In total, he got nine swings and misses while picking up his first Triple-A victory.

Rojas got that victory because in the bottom of the fifth the Saints came all the way back from five down to take the lead. With two outs and nobody on Bride walked and then Keirsey Jr. tripled down the first base line scoring Bride giving the Saints a 6-5 lead. Keirsey Jr. went 2-4 with a double, triple, RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints bullpen did the rest as Kyle Bischoff stranded the bases loaded in the sixth. John Stankiewicz pitched 2.0 scoreless innings.

In the ninth, Noah Davis loaded the bases with one out, but got Alcántara to hit a weak tapper towards the mound that Davis fielded and got the out at home. On a 3-2 pitch, he got Chase Strumpf to go around on a cutter away to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (1-7, 6.27) to the mound against Major League rehabber, I-Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 21.00). The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

Saints Offense Makes up for Defensive Miscues in 6-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.