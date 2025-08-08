I-Cubs Outlast St. Paul in Game Four with 10-5 Score
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs beat the St. Paul Saints in game four of this week's series as Jameson Taillon fanned six batters in 4.2 innings of work.
In the fourth game of this week's series, the I-Cubs got on the board first as there were runners on second and third, then Darius Hill chipped a base hit to center field and scored James Triantos for the 1-0 lead in the first two innings of the game.
Iowa added another run in the top of the third inning as Kevin Alcántara ripped his 21st double of the season to left center and plated Carlos Pérez for a 2-0 lead.
St. Paul drove in its first run of the game off an RBI-double and cut the Iowa lead down to 2-1.
THe I-Cubs added three more runs in the top of the fourth inning as Miguel Amaya hit an opposite-field base hit and scored Dixon Machado. Then, Jonathon Long ripped his 18th double of the season to left field and scored Owen Caissie and Amaya for the 5-1 lead.
Iowa added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning as HIll drew a walk with bases loaded and scored the first run of the frame. Then, Caissie ripped a two-run single into right field as the lead grew to 8-1. Amaya plated another run off a sac fly and the lead was 9-1.
Carlos Pérez crushed his 21st homer of the season and extended the large lead to 10-1 in the top of the sixth inning. St. Paul added four more runs to its line as the I-Cubs lead was cut down to 10-5, but Iowa carried Friday's game out with a win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Saturday, August 9 and first pitch is at 6:37 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
