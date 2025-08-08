August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (54-56, 15-21) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (49-60, 16-20)

Friday, August 8 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 21.00) vs. RHP Marco Raya (1-7, 6.27)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series tonight...Major League rehabber Jameson Taillon is slated to make his second start with the I-Cubs this season...right-hander Marco Raya is slated to start for St. Paul.

FELL SHORT AGAIN: The I-Cubs fell to the Saints with a 6-5 score last night...Iowa scored all of its five runs in the top of the third inning... Kevin Alcántara crushed a three-run bomb to left-center field as he went 1-for-4 on the night... Carlos Pérez added an RBI in the game as well as he went 1-for-4 as well... Brandon Birdsell took the loss as he allowed three runs on six hits and fanned five in the process.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Iowa's win Wednesday improved their day-game record to 24-17 this season...the I-Cubs have the most daytime wins in the International League, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who have 23...Iowa has gone just 30-38 this season in night games.

19 TOO MANY: Friday night (8/1), the Iowa Cubs were fanned 19 times in the game which is a season-high...Iowa's 19 strikeouts in yesterday's game were tied for the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been fanned 22 times against Scranton on July 23...the last time Iowa, as a team, were fanned at least 19 times was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

HIT PARADE: The Iowa Cubs surrendered a season-high 18 hits in Sunday's loss, surpassing the previous high of 15 which had been done three times...marked the most hits the team has given up since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville in which they also allowed 18 base knocks.

WHAT A RELIEF: Left-handed pitcher Riley Martin tossed another 2.0 scoreless innings in last night's loss with three strikeouts...Riley has gone 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA (14 ER in 48.2 IP) and 60 strikeouts...Martin has struck out 30.2% of the hitters he has faced this season which ranks ninth-best in the International League (min. 40 IP) and his 11.10 K/9 ranks 17th.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros has reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he is batting .330 (37-for-112) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marks the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since David Bote reached in 29 straight games from June 8-July 28, 2024 and it the second-longest active on-base streak in the International League...on Sunday, Ballesteros hit his 10th home run of the season and his 20th career homer with Iowa...he has five extra-base hits in his last 10 games.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder and Cubs No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara hit his 14th home run of the season last night...marked his third homer in his last six games...The Jaguar ranks among Cubs minor league leaders in home runs (4th), RBI (4th, 55), doubles (T-4th, 20), total bases (5th, 141), slugging percentage (5th, .459), hits (6th, 79) and extra-base hits (6th, 34).

SWIPING BAGS: The I-Cubs surrendered six stolen bases Tuesday night including three from outfielder Kyler Fedko ...it marked the most stolen bases Iowa has given up since Aug. 15, 2024 vs. Columbus, also six.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long went 1-for-3 with a run last night and is now hitting .313 (119-for-380) with 17 doubles and 16 home runs...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), total bases (T-2nd, 188), RBI (5th, 71), batting average (7th), on-base percentage (8th, .404) and walks (10th, 54)...Jonny is one of five players in minor league baseball with at least 115 hits, 15 doubles and 15 home runs.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are playing their fourth six-game set of the season...the I-Cubs have gone 11-11 this season vs. St. Paul, including winning five of seven games from May 13-18...through the first three games of the current series at CHS Field, Iowa has lost two of the first three games and have been outscored 20-17.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.