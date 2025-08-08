Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Norfolk

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (15-21, 42-66) vs. Norfolk Tides (13-21, 44-63)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Joan Adon (2-2, 4.85) vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 15.00)

LATE LIFE: The Rochester Red Wings faced off against the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon for some matinee baseball in Virginia...RHP RILEY CORNELIO made his Triple-A debut for the Wings, hurling 5.0 innings and striking out seven Tide batters in the process...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged two singles, two stolen bases, and drove in one run at the plate...3B YOHANDY MORALES collected three hits, including one double, and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO collected two hits and added three RBI...SS JACKSON CLUFF provided a solo blast in the eighth to ignite the offense...the Red Wings will look to get back on track tonight against the Tides for the fourth game of the series, as RHP JOAN ADON will toe the rubber against Norfolk RHP Kyle Bradish.

YO-LD RELIABLE: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched a three-hit effort in Thursday's game against the Tides, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, one walk, and three runs scored...the 23-year-old's three-hit game marked his third of the season with the Wings and first since 7/18 at Lehigh Valley...since 7/1, the Miami native is sporting a .295 AVG (33-for-112) with a .860 OPS while collecting four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks, and 26 RBI...

The Miami product's 91.8 mph average exit velocity on balls in play leads the Wings this season.

FOLLOW THE DREWPRINT: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY paced the Wings offense in Thursday afternoon's matchup, ending the game 2-for-5 with two singles, two stolen bases, an RBI, and a run scored...the speedster caused chaos on the basepaths in the seventh inning, stealing second and third base, his team-leading 26th and 27th swiped bags of the year and eventually coming around to score on an error...

The Crimson Tide product holds the top spot in several categories among active Red Wings this season, including home runs (17), hits (84), stolen Bases (27), total Bases (141), and runs (57).

MOUNT CLUFFMORE: SS JACKSON CLUFF launched a 351-foot solo shot to right field late in the game yesterday, his eighth of the season, with a 35 degree launch angle...over his last eight games since 7/27, the Colorado native has notched three home runs, two triples, a double, six RBI, with a slugging percentage of .778 and an OPS of 1.078...additionally, across 52 games at shortstop this season Cluff is batting .263 (44-for-167) with an .833 OPS, 17 XBH (7 HR, 2 3B, 8 2B), and 25 RBI...

10 of his 38 career home runs are out of the leadoff spot in the order.

LIGHTS (L)OUT: RHP RYAN LOUTOS slowed down the Tides in the late innings of Thursday's contest, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and striking out two Norfolk batters in the process...the former undrafted pitcher has logged four consecutive scoreless outings since 7/20 at Lehigh Valley, posting a 0.47 WHIP while striking out six opposing batters and not allowing any hits over that stretch...

During day games with the Red Wings, the Illinois native excels, registering a 1.35 ERA (1 ER/6.2 IP) with six strikeouts in five appearances.

GOOD OL' CHAP: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO continued his hot stretch at the plate in Thursday afternoon's contest, going 2-for-5 with two singles and three RBI at the dish...since 7/24, the Venezuela native is carrying a .349 AVG (15-for-43) with a 1.332 OPS while tallying four doubles, six home runs, 10 walks, and 16 RBI during the stretch...

The 26-year-old has collected a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, with four being multi-hit performances.

RILE 'EM UP: RHP RILEY CORNELIO made his first career Triple-A start in Thursday afternoon's contest, marking the 39th pitcher and 64th player to suit up for the Wings this season...the TCU alum tossed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in his debut...combined across three MiLB levels this season, the right-hander leads all qualified Nationals Minor League pitchers with a .186 batting average against...he also ranks second with 104 strikeouts and 104.0 innings pitched, and comes in third with a 1.08 WHIP and 2.68 ERA (31 ER/104.0 IP)...

Cornelio is the sixth Hawaiian-born player in Red Wings history, and first since 2024 International League saves leader Rico Garcia.

The 25-year-old's second-inning strikeout marked the 300th of his professional career.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2023: On this day two years ago, the Red Wings erased a three-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, walking off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 8-7...the Wings faced a deficit heading into the ninth inning but got the first two runners on after a leadoff single by SS RICHIE MARTIN, followed by a walk from current Red Wing LF DARREN BAKER to put two runners on...after back-to-back strikeouts, DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN stepped to the plate and delivered a two-out RBI single to extend the game...another baserunner reached on a walk, allowing the Wings to bring in PH JAKE NOLL, who promptly delivered a two-run walk-off single to secure the ninth-inning comeback victory, 8-7.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

