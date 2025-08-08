Mets Roll to 9-5 Win over Knights on Friday Evening
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets overpowered the Charlotte Knights, 9-5, on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 games to remain in first place on the International League second half standings.
In what was an early pitcher's duel, Charlotte (52-59, 16-20) got on the board in the top of the second inning. Andre Lipcius led off with a single and came around to score on a single by Blake Sabol and a throwing error by center fielder Jose Azocar, putting the Knights in front, 1-0.
It took Syracuse (60-52, 29-8) until the bottom of the fourth to score, but the runs came in bunches. Luisangel Acuña singled to start the frame and moved to third after two balks by starter Owen White. Next, Pablo Reyes walked to put runners on the corners for Rafael Ortega. The lefty slugger ripped an RBI single to score Acuña and tie the game, 1-1. Next, Joey Meneses reached on a throwing error, scoring Reyes and giving the Mets a 2-1 lead. Continuing the two-out rally, Gilberto Celestino smacked an RBI single to bring Ortega home and extend the lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse started to pile on. After Acuña got to first on a fielder's choice, Azocar reached on an error, and Jared Young singled to load the bases. With three men on, Pablo Reyes clubbed a two-run double to make it 5-1. With Reyes and Young on base, Ortega hit another two-run double, stretching the Mets advantage to 7-1. The lead grew to 8-1 on an RBI fielder's choice by Celestino that scored Ortega.
Charlotte began to battle back in the top of the sixth inning. Lipcius singled, and Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to trim the deficit to five, 8-3.
In the seventh, the Knights tacked on a couple more runs. After Vinny Capra doubled, Lipcius hit a ground-rule double to make it 8-4. Soon after, Gonzalez walked to load the bases and Sabol was hit by a pitch to score a run and inch within three runs, 8-5.
To add to the three-run cushion, Luis De Los Santos hit a solo homer in the eighth, making it a 9-5 ballgame, a lead that Syracuse would hold to secure its 15th win in 17 games.
On the mound, Major League rehabber Paul Blackburn pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowed two earned runs, and didn't walk any batters.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Saturday night with game five. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
