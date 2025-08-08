Eighth Inning Rally Secures Friday Win against Nashville

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Thanks to a late inning rally, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Nashville Sounds, 4-1, Friday night from First Horizon Park.

Locked in a 1-1 tie, Jacob Berry wacked a leadoff single in the eighth. Joe Mack and Deyvison De Los Santos worked back-to-back walks, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Joey Wiemer ripped a two-run double, giving Jacksonville (69-42, 22-14) the lead. Two batters later, Nathan Martorella walked. With the bases loaded again, Johnny Olmstead cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 4-1.

Nashville (61-49, 17-20) struck first in the third. With one out, Ethan Murray reached on an error. Following a strikeout, he stole second. With a runner in scoring position, Drew Avans smacked an RBI double, giving the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville evened the score in the sixth inning. With two outs, De Los Santos singled, advancing to second on a throwing error. With a runner at second, Wiemer ripped an RBI knock, tying the game at one.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue the series with Saturday's 7:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.94 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.29 ERA) will counter for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







