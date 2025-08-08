Storm Chasers Win 2-1 Nailbiter over Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - The Omaha Storm Chasers claimed a third one-run win of the series, beating the Indianapolis Indians 2-1 Friday night at Victory Field.

After the two clubs traded scoreless innings across the first four frames, Isan Diaz connected on a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning, his first long ball with Omaha, for a 2-0 Chasers lead.

Luinder Avila started the game for Omaha, his first outing since coming off the injured list at the start of the week. The righty pitched 2.2 innings on 52 pitches before handing the game off to the bullpen.

Brandon Johnson struck out a season-high 4 over a season-high 2.1 scoreless innings behind Avila. Ryan Hendrix struck out the side in the 6th, also his return to the mound after time on the injured list. Jonthan Bowlan pitched a 1-2-3 7th inning, combining with Johnson and Hendrix to retire 12 straight Indianapolis hitters.

The Indians put 3 straight runners on to open the bottom of the 8th and score a run against Bowlan, but Omaha's righty stranded the potential tying and go-ahead runners on, retiring his next three to keep the Chasers up by one.

Joey Krehbiel made his second appearance of the week and worked a 1-2-3 9th inning to secure the 2-1 victory, Omaha's third one-run win in as many victories in the week.

The Storm Chasers will try and earn the club's fourth series win of the year Saturday at 5:35 p.m. CT with right-hander Stephen Kolek scheduled to start.







