SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-8, 66-42) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-19, 63-47)

August 8, 2025 | Game 109 | Road Game 54 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (7-7, 4.32) vs. RH Mitch Neunborn (0-1, 4.15)

Boyle: Pitched 5.2 shutout innings in 8/02 ND vs. NAS, allowing 3 H with 5 K & 2 BB (7-5 Sounds)

Neunborn: Allowed 6 R on 7 H over 4.0 IP in 8/02-2 Loss for REA @ HFD with 3 K & 2 BB (6-5 Yard Goats)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (August 7, 2025) - On Thursday night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 at Coca-Cola Park. Allan Winans worked six shutout innings for his tenth win of the season.

Winans allowed hits in the first and second innings before retiring eight straight. In the fourth with one aboard, T.J. Rumfield launched his 14th home run of the year giving Winans and the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. The 392-foot shot cleared the high wall in right and gave the first baseman a team-high 77 runs batted in.

Winans made the lead stick over his six shutout frames, striking out seven, walking one and allowing just a pair of hits. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. Spencer Jones singled in Jorbit Vivas for a 3-0 edge before scoring on a sac fly from J.C. Escarra.

After Zach Messinger tallied two scoreless innings of relief, the IronPigs broke up the shutout bid in the bottom of the ninth. Donovan Walton doubled in Justin Crawford for the lone Lehigh Valley run of the game. Jayvien Sandridge allowed the run on a pair of hits but also recorded three strikeouts along the way to finish the game.

Winans (10-0) earned the victory. The right-hander has appeared in 15 games for the RailRiders this season and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-0 in those games. Gabe Mosser (3-4) surrendered the Rumfield home run and took the loss.

NEXT ARM UP- Sean Boyle takes the hill tonight as the RailRiders seek their third straight win to lock down the series. The 28-year-old is 0-2 with an ERA of 5.00 against Lehigh Valley this season, having struck out ten and walked one in nine innings of work over two starts. Boyle allowed three runs over five innings in his first start of the season on March 29 at Coca-Cola Park. He allowed two runs over four innings on July 4 at PNC Field.

STILL SQUARED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre remains tied with Syracuse for the top spot in the 20-team International League's second half race. The RailRiders have a slight advantage in strength of schedule the rest of the way with opponents who currently hold a combined .500 winning percentage, compared to .510 for the remainder of the Mets' opponents. SWB and Syracuse meet for one more series from August 26-31 at PNC Field.

STRONG SUMMER STRETCH- T.J. Rumfield has played in all 36 games during the second half and has excelled. The first baseman carries a .375 average with five home runs and a team-best 35 runs batted in since the second season started on June 24. The .375 clip is second-best in the IL in the second half, while his 13 doubles and RBI total lead the league since June 24.

EXTRA EFFORT- The RailRiders are now 5-4 in extra innings this season. Six of the nine extra inning games have taken at least two additional frames.

WINNING WITH WINANS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

DUH DUH DAH- Ismael Munguia's ninth inning grand slam was the fifth this year by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitter. The franchise record for grand slams in a season was set in 2019 when the RailRiders hit eight.

HIGH PRAISE- Major League Baseball has announced that RailRiders' outfielder Spencer Jones was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Month for July. Jones, 24, batted a league-best .419 in July with a league-high 11 home runs. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games on July 19 and 20.

FLYING IN- Jake Bird was optioned by New York and reported to the RailRiders on Wednesday. The right-hander was acquired from Colorado last week in exchange for INF Roc Riggio and LHP Ben Shields. Bird made three appearances for the Yankees between last Thursday and being optioned on Monday. Reliever Eric Reyzelman was placed on the 7-Day Injured List in a countermove for Bird reporting.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- The Yankees have signed right-hander Kenta Maeda to a Minor League contract. Maeda, 37, has gone 68-56 with six saves and a 4.20 ERA in 226 career games, 172 starts, over nine Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19), Minnesota Twins (2020-21, '23) and Detroit Tigers (2024-25). His 1,055 career strikeouts are the third-most in Major League history by a Japan-born player. The right-handed pitcher posted a 7.88 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Tigers this season before being designated for assignment on May 1. He was released from the roster on May 7 and signed a Minor League contract with the Chicago Cubs on May 15. Maeda went 3-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 12 starts with Iowa before being released on August 2. Maeda is slated to start on Saturday.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York opens a series at home against the Houston Astros tonight. Cam Schlittler takes the mound against Hunter Brown... Somerset fell to Binghamton 5-4. George Lombard, Jr. and Tyler Hardman homered in the loss... Hudson Valley beat Brooklyn 7-1. Kyle Carr earned the victory as four Renegades played either their first or second professional game (three 2025 draftees and one NDFA)... Tampa's game with St. Lucie was rained out and they'll play two tonight.







International League Stories from August 8, 2025

