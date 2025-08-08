August 12 Polish Festival Night Includes Fireworks, Pre-Game Club Level Party

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday for an epic 12-game homestand that begins with the great annual tradition of Polish Festival Night as the Herd hosts the IronPigs, presented by Connect Life (6:35 p.m.). A fan-favorite tradition at Sahlen Field, the fun on Polish Festival Night begins when the gate open at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game Club Level Party and it doesn't end until a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show.

Be sure to head up to the club level as soon as you enter the ballpark for our Polish Night pregame Party. Well have Live Music from Seven, Dancing from the Krakowiacy Dancers from Eugenia Dance studio and Polish Night Food Specials; Polish Sausages w/ sauerkraut on a Costanzo's Roll and Cabbage Roll/Alexandra's Potato & Onion Pierogi Platter with sauerkraut and rye bread (while supplies last). After a good meal and a good time, settle in as the Bisons square off against the I-Pigs in an International League East showdown. Then, cap off a great night with the Bisons award-winning Fireworks Show!

Tuesday's game is also our next TWOSday at the ballpark, where you can enjoy great-tasting Sahlen's Hot Dogs for just $2 each, all game long.

It's all Tuesday, August 12 at Sahlen Field for Polish Festival Night at the ballpark.







