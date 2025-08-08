Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers

August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - An eighth-inning RBI single by Nick Solak broke up the Omaha Storm Chasers shutout bid, but the late comeback attempt fell short as the Indianapolis Indians dropped Friday night's game at Victory Field, 2-1.

With Omaha (13-24, 44-67) leading 2-0 following a two-run homer by Isan Díaz off Thomas Harrington (L, 7-9) in the top of the fifth, the Indians (24-13, 66-45) were held to three hits until the eighth inning. Ronny Simon and Jace Bowen, playing in just his second Triple-A game, recorded four of Indy's five knocks.

Brandon Johnson (W, 2-2) was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Storm Chasers, and Joey Krehbiel (S, 3) held the Indians scoreless in the ninth.

With a loss on Saturday, the Indians would lose their first six-game series at Victory Field since April 1-6 vs. the Iowa Cubs to end a streak of nine straight series wins at home. Taking the mound for Indianapolis will be RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 1.80) against RHP Stephen Kolek (0-1, 4.50).







