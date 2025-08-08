Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers
August 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - An eighth-inning RBI single by Nick Solak broke up the Omaha Storm Chasers shutout bid, but the late comeback attempt fell short as the Indianapolis Indians dropped Friday night's game at Victory Field, 2-1.
With Omaha (13-24, 44-67) leading 2-0 following a two-run homer by Isan Díaz off Thomas Harrington (L, 7-9) in the top of the fifth, the Indians (24-13, 66-45) were held to three hits until the eighth inning. Ronny Simon and Jace Bowen, playing in just his second Triple-A game, recorded four of Indy's five knocks.
Brandon Johnson (W, 2-2) was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Storm Chasers, and Joey Krehbiel (S, 3) held the Indians scoreless in the ninth.
With a loss on Saturday, the Indians would lose their first six-game series at Victory Field since April 1-6 vs. the Iowa Cubs to end a streak of nine straight series wins at home. Taking the mound for Indianapolis will be RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 1.80) against RHP Stephen Kolek (0-1, 4.50).
International League Stories from August 8, 2025
- RailRiders Doubled up by Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Shut out on Blues Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mutes Memphis with 4-0 Shutout Win - Durham Bulls
- Sounds Reach Season-High Five-Game Losing Streak with Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Season-Long Winning Streak Snapped Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Eighth Inning Rally Secures Friday Win against Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Storm Chasers Win 2-1 Nailbiter over Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Hold off Norfolk, Snap Three-Game Skid - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Roll to 9-5 Win over Knights on Friday Evening - Syracuse Mets
- Jung, Malloy Homer in 7-2 Win over Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Full House on Friday for Clippers vs. Gwinnett - Columbus Clippers
- Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run in 9-5 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Punched Early, Drop Game Four to Mud Hens - Louisville Bats
- Batten Drives in All Three as Stripers Hold off Clippers 3-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers on August 12 - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Ji Hwan Bae Named Indians July Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- August 12 Polish Festival Night Includes Fireworks, Pre-Game Club Level Party - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale August 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Offense Makes up for Defensive Miscues in 6-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers
- Ji Hwan Bae Named Indians July Player of the Month
- Bowen and Williams' Blasts Boost Indians to a 4-2 Victory
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Omaha in Extras