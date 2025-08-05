Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Omaha in Extras

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS- Harold Castro scored on a wild pitch by Eddy Yean to give the Omaha Storm Chasers a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Victory Field.

With Castro starting the 10th inning as the automatic runner at second base, Peyton Wilson grounded out to first base to move Castro over to third with one out. Yean (L, 6-4), threw a wild pitch in the following at-bat to plate the Storm Chasers (11-23, 42-66) their final run.

Omaha posted the first two runs of the game. Castro hit a solo homer in the second inning and Tyler Gentry doubled home a run for a 2-0 Omaha advantage.

The Indians (23-11, 65-43) got on the board via back-to-back bunt singles from Tsung-Che Cheng and Ronny Simon. Storm Chasers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel fielded Simon's bunt and threw it past first base as the ball rolled to the opposing dugout, allowing Cheng to score.

Indy grabbed the lead with a two-out rally in the fourth inning. After Cam Devanney and Nick Yorke grounded out to begin the frame, Rafael Flores got the offense started with a walk. Matt Fraizer then doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Alika Williams then blooped a two-run, go-ahead single into center field for a 3-2 lead.

Omaha knotted the game in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout from Gentry. It subsequently took the lead, 4-3, in the sixth on another RBI grounder, this time from MJ Melendez.

Indianapolis mounted another comeback in the bottom of the sixth. Yorke reached on a fielding error by third baseman Diego Castillo, Flores singled and a wild pitch by Keuchel put two in scoring position with no outs. Fraizer then singled them both home for a 5-4 lead.

Melendez later hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for a 6-5 Omaha lead. Indy tied things in the bottom of the 9th when Devanney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force extra innings before the Storm Chasers pulled ahead in the 10th.

Indians starter Bubba Chandler tossed 4.2 innings of three-run ball, allowing a season-high tying eight hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Keuchel allowed five runs (three earned) across 6.0 innings. Yean tossed Indy's final 2.0 frames.

Jonathan Bowlan (W, 3-0) allowed the ninth inning run. Brandon Johnson (S, 1) blanked the Indians in the 10th.

