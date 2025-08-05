You'Re a Star... Win Great Prizes During Our 'Celebrity Look-A-Like' Honda Fridaynightbash, August 3
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Whether you are a Star -or you just look like one- you'll want to get to Sahlen Field on Friday, August 15th for our first ever Celebrity Look-a-Like Night as part of a Honda fridaynightbash! game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6:35 p.m.). The lights will be bright, the cameras will be rolling, and you could win big if you play the part!
That's right stars and starlets... we've turned one of our most popular in-game features into a whole night of fun! And we want you to go all in on Celebrity Look-a-Like Night so we are going to reward the best of the best! Come dressed as your favorite star and you could WIN PRIZES such as Blue Jays and Bisons Tickets, Game-used Bisons jerseys, Gift Cards and more! Fans will be able to compete in a number of categories to win.
Best Actor/Actress Look-a-Like
Best Musician Look-a-Like
Best Sports Star Look-a-Like
Best Celebrity (Other) Look-a-Like
Best Fictional Character Look-a-Like
Best In Show
We're literally rolling out the Red Carpet for all the would-be Celebs on August 15. Look for the Red Carpet/Official Celebrity Check In by Section 107 of the main concourse to deal with our Paparazzi, (i.e. intern crew), get a few photos snapped and tell us who you are wearing! Celebrity Look-a-Like night will also include great in-game scoreboard features. As a Honda fridaynightbash! -which there are only 4 left of!- the game will also feature the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) with $4 Craft Beer Specials and of course, postgame Fireworks!
