Bisons 'Harry Potter' Night on August 23 Includes Scarf Giveaway, Photos with Dobby, Fireworks & More

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Get your wands at the ready wizards and witches of Western New York and Southern Ontario because the Bisons are hosting their first ever Harry Potter Night, presented by Catholic Health at Sahlen Field, Saturday, August 23 for their game against those muggles from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m.).

A fun-filled night for fans of all ages, our Harry Potter Night will includes custom Hogwarts-Themed Jerseys for the Bisons players to wear during the game and a special Bisons/Hogwards Scarf Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.). Plus, we'll have everyone's favorite house-elf Dobby at the ballpark for you to get your pictures taken with!

There will be a Buster's Horcrux Scavenger Hunt during the game as well as an amazing postgame Fireworks Show to cap of a truly magical night at the ballpark!

Be sure to come dressed as your favorite witch or wizard and show your Hogwarts™ House pride. Whether you're a Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, get ready for a magical night at the ballpark!







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.