SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 6, 2025

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-7, 64-41) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-17, 62-45)

August 6, 2025 | Games 106 & 107 | Road Games 51 & 52

Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 5:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Erick Leal (7-7, 5.09) vs. RH Aaron Nola (0-0, 0.00)

Game Two: RH Harrison Cohen (1-0, 1.29) vs. TBA]

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (August 5, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-1 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Brendan Beck struck out eight over six innings and the RailRiders backed his effort with early support to take the series opener.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tagged Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter for four runs in the top of the first. After a pair of one-out walks, J.C. Escarra doubled in Spencer Jones for a 1-0 RailRiders lead. Jeimer Candelario doubled in Rumfield and Escarra to extend the edge. With two away, Bryan De La Cruz capped the inning with a run-scoring double for a 4-0 lead.

Gabriel Rincones, Jr. led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run.

In the fourth, Duke Ellis extended his hitting streak to nine straight with a one-out single. Jorbit Vivas drilled a double to right, plating Ellis all the way from first for a 5-1 edge.

Beck made the offense stand up over the first six innings, allowing just four hits and two walks in a quality start. Scott Effross, Jayvien Sandridge and Kervin Castro each worked a perfect inning of relief. The four RailRiders arms combined to retire the final 12 batters in a row to seal the series opener.

Vivas, Escarra and Ellis paced the offense with two hits apiece.

SEVEN IN SIX- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley play two today to make up a July 1 rainout at Coca-Cola Park. After going 70 days between doubleheaders on May 21 and last Friday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play its second in the last six days. The RailRiders were swept in a twinbill at Nashville on May 21 and returned the favor by taking both games on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now played seven doubleheaders this season, sweeping three and splitting three in addition to the May action in Nashville.

HIGH PRAISE- Major League Baseball has announced that RailRiders' outfielder Spencer Jones was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Month for July. Jones, 24, batted a league-best .419 in July with a league-high 11 home runs. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games on July 19 and 20. Jones is the seventh player in franchise history to capture the distinction.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders won four of six against the Sounds at PNC Field last week and have won or split ten consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 42-16 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

HONORED- Erick Leal was tabbed as the International League's Pitcher of the Week for July 29 through August 3. The right-hander set a new career-high ten strikeouts on Friday, working the first complete game shutout by any RailRiders' pitcher since Sean Boyle's doubleheader game two no-hitter at Worcester on August 19, 2021. Leal is now 6-0 in the second half with a 2.20 ERA over 41 innings of work in seven starts with 40 strikeouts and 11 walks, and gets the nod in game one of Wednesday's twinbill in Allentown.

FOR A SECOND- The RailRiders enter play today a half game back of Syracuse in the second-half race and a half game behind Jacksonville for the league's best overall mark this season.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- The Yankees have signed right-hander Kenta Maeda to a Minor League contract. Maeda, 37, has gone 68-56 with six saves and a 4.20 ERA in 226 career games, 172 starts, over nine Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19), Minnesota Twins (2020-21, '23) and Detroit Tigers (2024-25). His 1,055 career strikeouts are the third-most in Major League history by a Japan-born player. The right-handed pitcher posted a 7.88 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Tigers this season before being designated for assignment on May 1. He was released from the roster on May 7 and signed a Minor League contract with the Chicago Cubs on May 15. Maeda went 3-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 12 starts with Iowa before being released on August 2.

BACK IN THE MIX- Bryan De La Cruz was outrighted to the RailRiders on Sunday night. The outfielder is hitting .251 with ten home runs and 29 runs batted in over 55 games since the Yankees claimed him off waivers from Atlanta on May 1. De La Cruz was designated for assignment on Thursday when New York acquired Jake Bird from Colorado.

RE-RANKING THE RANKINGS- After all the movement at the trade deadline last Thursday, two RailRiders have entered MLB Pipeline's top 30 prospect list for the Yankees. First baseman T.J. Rumfield slots in at #27 while reliever Harrison Cohen is right behind at #28, joining outfielder Spencer Jones (#4), reliever Eric Reyzelman (#15) and starter Brendan Beck (#22).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 2-0 to Texas on Tuesday night. Rowdy Tellez doubled in a pair in the bottom of the eighth against Devin Williams to break up the dueling shutout bids... Somerset outpitched Binghamton. Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz struck out eight over seven complete in the win... Hudson Valley beat Brooklyn 4-2. Dillon Lewis and Josh Moylan homered in the win... Tampa held off St. Lucie 5-4. Roderick Arias drove in three to help lead the Tarpons to an early advantage.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.