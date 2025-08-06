Mud Hens Sweep the Bats in Wednesday Doubleheader

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville, KY - The Toledo Mud Hens played a doubleheader matchup at Louisville Slugger Field against the Louisville Bats. Game one saw Toledo dominate with a 13-2 final, while game two also went in the Hens' favor with a 9-7 victory to complete the sweep.

Game 1:

Toledo sent Sawyer Gibson-Long to the mound as he continued his rehab stint with the Mud Hens, entering 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA. Louisville countered with righty Chase Petty, who came in with a 3-8 record and 4.66 ERA.

The Hens got to work early. Hao-Yu Lee led off with a double to center field. After Trey Sweeney reached on a soft bunt single to put runners on the corners, a Justyn-Henry Malloy sac fly brought home Lee to give Toledo the early lead.

Toledo extended its lead in the second with a solo home run from Tomás Nido, his third of the season.

For the Bats, two singles brought them within one, cutting the lead to 2-1.

The Mud Hens exploded in the third, scoring seven runs. Lee led off with a walk, Sweeney singled, and Malloy doubled to score Lee. Jace Jung followed with another double to extend the lead.

Toledo wasn't done. Back-to-back home runs from Akil Baddoo and Ryan Kreidler brought home three more. Gage Workman added the third double of the inning and scored on a Riley Unroe single to make it 9-1 Toledo.

Louisville looked to respond in the fourth with three straight hits-a double and two singles-but only managed one run before Toledo shut down the rally.

The Hens kept pouring it on in the fifth. Baddoo led off with a single, and after two walks loaded the bases, Lee cleared them with a triple, adding three more runs. Sweeney then notched his third hit of the night with an RBI single to score Lee and push the lead to 13-2.

Toledo made a pitching change in the fifth, bringing in Bailey Horn to relieve Gibson-Long. His final line: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Alex Lange pitched a clean sixth inning, retiring the side in order.

Brenan Hanifee came in to close the game in the seventh, finishing things off with a strikeout and a double play.

Game one was a near-complete performance. The Hens scored 13 runs on 15 hits, while holding the Bats to just 2 runs on 6 hits. Toledo's pitching staff combined for six strikeouts.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee: 3 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB (.241 AVG)

Trey Sweeney: 1 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB (.333 AVG)

Akil Baddoo: 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI (.268 AVG)

Ryan Kreidler: 2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB (.255 AVG)

Game 2:

Toledo sent Nick Margevicius to the mound to start game two, entering with a 5-3 record and 3.18 ERA. Louisville countered with Hunter Parks, who entered 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA.

Both teams recorded two hits in the first. Toledo had a walk and single, while Louisville logged a double and an RBI single to take the early lead.

Toledo quickly responded. Andrew Navigato led off the second with a single, and Trei Cruz followed with an RBI double to tie the game. Brian Serven reached on a fielding error to score Cruz, and Trey Sweeney crushed a two-run homer to make it 4-1 after two.

Louisville cut into the lead in the bottom half with two singles and a sac fly to make it 4-2.

In the third, the Hens kept pressing. Jace Jung and Navigato each singled, and a walk to Eduardo Valencia loaded the bases. Another walk brought in Serven to make it 5-2.

The Bats answered back with back-to-back doubles and an RBI single in their half of the third to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Tanner Rainey took over for Margevicius in the fourth. Margevicius' final line: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K.

Toledo extended its lead in the fifth. Navigato tripled, and a fielder's choice and error moved Cruz to second. Valencia delivered a two-run single to give the Hens a 7-4 advantage.

The Hens kept it rolling in the sixth. Sweeney hit his second home run of the game, followed immediately by a solo shot from Gage Workman, who homered in his first at-bat of the night.

Drew Sommers replaced Rainey and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and recording two strikeouts-including three straight strikeouts in the sixth.

Jordan Balazovic was called upon to close it out in the seventh, but Louisville showed life. A single, a walk, and another single loaded the bases. A sac fly and an RBI double brought home three runs, making it 9-7.

That prompted a pitching change, and Codi Heuer came in to shut things down. The Mud Hens held on to secure the 9-7 win and complete the doubleheader sweep.

Notables:

Trey Sweeney: 2 R, 3 H, 3 RBI (.389 AVG)

Eduardo Valencia: 1 H, 2 RBI

Andrew Navigato: 2 R, 3 H

The Mud Hens will look to continue their winning streak against the Bats tomorrow evening in Louisville. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







