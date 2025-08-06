Bats Burned by Mud Hens' Offense, Swept in Doubleheader

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats dropped both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Toledo Mud Hens. The Bats struggled to get going at the plate, whereas the Mud Hens scored early and often in both games, putting up 22 runs across the two games.

Chase Petty (L, 3-9) got the nod in game one of the doubleheader and endured struggles from start to finish. He quickly found himself in a jam after putting runners on the corners to kick off the first frame. Despite the early threat, Petty limited the damage to one run.

A solo shot from Tomas Nido doubled Toledo's lead in the second, but the Bats answered with a run in the bottom half. Will Benson singled to lead off the frame, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand brought him home with an RBI knock.

After keeping the Mud Hens at bay in the first two innings, the game unraveled for Petty in the third. Bringing 11 hitters to the plate, Petty surrendered five extra-base hits, including back-to-back blasts, as Toledo put up seven runs.

To compound matters, Louisville couldn't muster much of a comeback at the plate. Although the Bats put two runners on, neither advanced, keeping Louisville planted in an eight-run hole.

Connor Phillips returned to the mound for the fourth after getting the third out in the prior frame. Phillips kept the Mud Hens off the board, tossing a 1-2-3 frame.

In the bottom half, the Bats offense showed some life. Stringing together three hits, Louisville got a run back on an Eric Yang RBI single. However, they stranded two runners, unable to pose a serious threat.

When Toledo returned to the plate in the fifth, its offense remained scorching. Ian Gibaut's command issues fostered a bases-loaded jam, and Hao-Yu Lee cleared the bases with a triple. The Mud Hens tacked on a fourth run, making it 13-2.

On the offensive end, the Bats couldn't find a spark, going down in order in the fifth and coming up empty against Alex Lange (W, 1-1) in the sixth. Toledo sealed its 13-2 victory with a game-ending double play.

After a rough showing in game one, the Bats looked to bounce back in game two. Louisville struck first, as Blake Dunn led off the first with a double off Nick Margevicius and came home on a Sal Stewart RBI single.

That early lead didn't last long. Toledo's hot hitting continued to burn Louisville pitching. Toledo found success against Bats starter Hunter Parks (L, 0-4) to even the game, 1-1, before capitalizing on the Bats' defensive woes. A Dunn error plated another run and set the stage for Trey Sweeney's two-run big fly, pushing Toledo ahead, 4-1.

Louisville started clawing back in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Joe and P.J. Higgins each singled and Will Banfield brought Joe home with a sacrifice fly.

The Mud Hens combatted the Bats' offensive production with more firepower. After allowing two singles, Joe La Sorsa struggled with his command. He gifted Toledo two straight free passes, the latter of which walked in a run.

Despite the Mud Hens' offensive push, Louisville kept its foot on the gas. Tallying two runs in the third, the Bats remained within arm's reach. Back-to-back doubles from Stewart and Rece Hinds cut Louisville's deficit to two, and Joe brought Hinds home with a single, making it 5-4.

While the Bats found some success at the plate, Louisville's arms couldn't contain Toledo's offense. Additionally, the Bats' fielding issues resurfaced in the fifth, helping the Mud Hens put up a crooked number opposite Jose Franco.

Trailing 7-4, Louisville's offense stalled. After scoring in each of the first three innings, Tanner Rainey (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless fourth, and Toledo continued containing the Bats for the following two innings. On the other hand, Toledo's offense barrage was unwavering. Sweeney and Gage Workman extended the Mud Hens' lead to 9-4 with back-to-back solo homers.

Down by five runs with three outs to play with, Louisville found a spark. Despite plating three runs in the frame, it ultimately wasn't enough to complete the comeback, falling 9-7.

The Bats (48-62, 16-19 second half) look to bounce back as they continue their series against the Mud Hens (59-51, 20-15 second half) on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







