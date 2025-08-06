Jacksonville Blanks Nashville, Wins Third-Straight
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE, TENN. - A big offensive day from Joey Wiemer propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-0 win against the Nashville Sounds, Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Jacksonville (67-42, 20-14) struck first in the second and never looked back. Deyvison De Los Santos worked a leadoff walk. With a runner at first, Wiemer (10) smashed a two-run home run, giving the Shrimp a 2-0 lead over Nashville (61-47, 17-18).
In the top of the third, Maximo Acosta and De Los Santos walked. With two runners on, Wiemer (11) launched another home run, setting the score at 5-0.
The Shrimp extended their lead in the fourth. Nate Martorella tripled and one batter later, Johnny Olmstead laced an RBI single, extending the lead.
Leading 6-0, Jacksonville added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh. Jacob Berry singled. Joe Mack replaced Berry on base via a fielder's choice. With one out, De Los Santos singled and Wiemer was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Pintar smashed a bases clearing double, ending the inning with a score of 9-0.
Patrick Monteverde was stellar in his outing for the Jumbo Shrimp by pitching five innings. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four. Jacksonville has won nine of their past ten games, and is 25 games over .500 for the first time since 2007.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue the series Thursday, with first pitch at 7:35 at First Horizon Park. LHP Robby Snelling (1-1, 2.08) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Tobias Myers (2-5, 3.77) will counter for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale and can be found HERE.
