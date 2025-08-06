Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds opened a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 6-1 loss on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in his third start with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. Since joining the Redbirds, Wilkerson has allowed just two runs in 17.0 innings pitched. Right-handed reliever Gerson Moreno pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts in his team debut.

First baseman Blaze Jordan drove home the lone Memphis run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Right fielder Nathan Church tallied two of the four Redbirds hits with a 2-for-4 night. Designated hitter Matt Lloyd reached twice with two walks.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, August 6 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

