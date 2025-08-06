Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - In a rain-shortened, five-inning game, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Charlotte Knights, 6-0. Despite the loss, Syracuse has still won 13 of its last 15 games.

Charlotte (52-57, 16-18) wasted no time putting runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Vinny Capra singled, Will Roberston walked, and Tim Elko hit a three-run homer to give the Knights a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Charlotte tacked on another. Blake Sabol singled, tagged up and moved to second base on a flyout to right field, and scored on an RBI knock by Caden Connor, extending the Knights lead to 4-0.

In the fourth, Dru Baker hit a solo home run, just his second of the season, putting Charlotte ahead, 5-0.

The Knights scored one more run in the fifth inning when Andre Lipcius singled and Bryan Ramos hit an RBI double to stretch the lead to 6-0.

On the mound, Syracuse (58-52, 27-8) starter Brandon Waddell pitched two innings and allowed four runs. Jonathan Pintaro tossed two frames and allowed one run, and Justin Garza pitched the fifth, giving up one run.

Meanwhile, Charlotte starting pitcher Bryse Wilson allowed just three hits and no walks in five scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Rain began to fall before the start of the sixth inning and after a 27-minute delay, the game was completed early.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Thursday night with game three. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to pitch for the Mets against right-hander Yoendrys Gomez for the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.