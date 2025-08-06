Sounds Held to Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds were held to three hits in a 9-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night from First Horizon Park. Chad Patrick recorded 5.0 frames to earn his 12th straight start of tossing 5.0 or more innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored two in the second inning off Patrick. Deyvison De Los Santos walked, and Joey Wiemer hit the first of two home runs in his return to First Horizon Park. The former Sound played in 101 games as a Sound between 2022-2024. Wiemer hit his second home run of the night in the third to put the Sounds in a 5-0 deficit.

Jacksonville increased the lead to 6-0 off Patrick in the top of the fourth. Nate Martorella tripled to start the fourth inning before coming around to score on a RBI single right behind him.

In the top of the seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp extended the lead against Sounds reliever Blake Holub. A three-RBI double cleared the bases to make it 9-0. Right-hander Justin Yeager finished the inning to leave a pair of runners stranded before returning to pitch an empty eighth.

Craig Yoho pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the top of the ninth while Daz Cameron worked a walk to lead-off the bottom of the inning, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. A fly out and inning-ending double play followed the leadoff walk.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (2-5, 3.77) takes the ball for the Sounds on Thursday as the Sounds aim to end a three-game losing streak. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GIVE ME FIVE: Chad Patrick extended his streak of consecutive 5+ IP outings to a career-best 12 games after working 5.0 IP against Jacksonville on Wednesday night. He went 11 straight starts of 5+ IP last year for Nashville from April 19-June 21 en route to winning International League Pitcher of the Year. On Wednesday, the right-hander allowed six runs on six hits. It was the first time in over two calendar years that Patrick had allowed 6+ runs in a game when he did so in his Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics) debut on August 5, 2023. Wednesday night was just the third time in 92 career games in which he allowed 6+ runs. He allowed a career-high seven runs in 0.2 IP on April 28, 2023, while pitching for Double-A Amarillo (Arizona).

IT'S NO HAASLE: Playing in his first game back with Nashville, Eric Haase collected one of three Nashville hits for the game and drew a walk as part of a 1-for-2 night at the plate. Wednesday was Haase's first game action since July 27 with the Brewers. The catcher played in 30 games with Milwaukee this season, hitting .230 with three doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI. He was sent outright to Nashville prior to the start of the Jacksonville series and appeared in his first game with Nashville since June 23, 2024. He played 41 games with Nashville last season, hitting .279 with six doubles, nine home runs, and 31 RBI.

STILL JUST HIM: After pitching another scoreless 1.1 IP, Justin Yeager has gone his first seven Triple-A games without allowing an earned run. During his time since a promotion from Double-A Biloxi, Yeager has allowed just three hits over 7.0 IP with seven strikeouts and two walks issued. He owns a 13-game streak overall (12.2 IP) since his last earned run was allowed on June 24 at Double-A Columbus. His 38 total appearances between Nashville and Biloxi ranks second in the organization behind fellow Nashville reliver Will Childers (39 G). Yeager is 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA on the year and leads the organization with 10 saves but has yet to have a save opportunity with Nashville.

YO NO: Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho extended his streak between earned runs to 12 straight games after tossing a scoreless ninth inning against Jacksonville on Wednesday night. Over his last 12 games, Yoho has surrendered six hits and has 18 strikeouts over 13.2 IP. His 12 consecutive games match the mark he set earlier this year from March 29-May 21 and is the second-longest streak for a Nashville reliever behind Tyler Jay (15 G). Since arriving in Triple-A on August 9, 2024, Yoho owns a 0.92 ERA over 45 games and 49.0 IP with 62 strikeouts.

THROUGH THE QUAD: Daz Cameron drew a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. He is one game shy from tying Jimmy Herron for the third-longest streak on-base streak for a Nashville player in 2025.

NOTHING EXTRA: Nashville was held without an extra-base hit for the second straight night on Wednesday, marking just the second time that has happened to the Sounds in back-to-back games this year, with both coming in the last six days. The Sounds were held without an XBH in both games of the doubleheader last Friday night in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Wednesday night was the 19th game the Sounds failed to record an extra-base hit in 2025 and are 6-13 in such games. It was also the seventh shutout loss of the year for Nashville with three coming in their last eight games played.







