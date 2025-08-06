Red Wings Announce 2025 Walk of Fame Class

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2025 Walk of Fame Class. The group will be inducted on Sunday, August 24, before the Red Wings' 1:05 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens.

2025 WALK OF FAME CLASS

MEDIA

THAD BROWN - An Aquinas Institute graduate, recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as a full-time sports anchor/reporter with WROC-TV, and is in his 10th year as the News 8 sports director.

AMATEUR COACHES

CHRIS CONNELL - The first basketball coach at Wilson Magnet High School, winning the 1986 state championship in just their 3rd season. Won 6 Section V championships. Inducted into the Section V Boys Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

HAL ROCHE - Throughout his long career at MCC, he recorded numerous undefeated swimming seasons and regional championships, boasting 38 All-Americans. He was also the college coach of Jeff Sluman, who won the 1988 PGA Championship.

ALICEANN WILBER - 44-year run as coach of the William Smith Women's soccer team. Her 657 wins mark the most by a D3 women's soccer coach, winning National Championships in 1988 and 2013.

CONTRIBUTORS/ADMINISTRATION

GENE & DIANE NOGA - Their volunteer and leadership efforts resulted in the building of a permanent Little League complex in Greece, in addition to creating several programs, including girls' softball and Challenger Baseball.

TOM BAXTER - Coached in Penfield Little League for 47 years, serving as president, treasurer, and more. He helped bring NYS championships to Penfield in 2019, '21, and '22. A grad of Alfred State, he spent 40 years at Marine Midland (later HSBC). He passed in 2023.

KATHY HOYT - Since 2017, she has served as Section V's first full-time Executive Director, supporting 100+ schools. An HF-L and SUNY Cortland grad, she spent 17 years at North Rose-Wolcott and is a Hall of Famer, Jean Giambrone Award winner, and namesake of NR-W's annual Hoyt Award.

AMATEUR SPORTS

HALEY WINN - A 2021 Bishop Kearney grad, she is a standout defender for USA Hockey, winning gold at the 2023 & 2025 Worlds and silver in 2024. A 4-year player at Clarkson, she was drafted 2nd overall by the PWHL's Boston Fleet and is a favorite for Team USA's 2026 Olympic roster.

BILL BOSSELER - A two-sport star at Batavia HS, he was a 4-year letterwinner and 1965 HS All-American in football. He played at Miami and Buffalo, following his brother Don Bosseler. A Section V Football Hall of Famer, he later coached at Cardinal Mooney and McQuaid.

ROB ROSE - The 6'2" guard led Cardinal Mooney to the 1982 Section V title and starred at George Mason, where he was a 4-year starter and still ranks in several top 10s. He played 20 pro seasons, including 2 games with the NBA's Clippers and a standout career in Australia.

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

CLINT HURTT - A former HS All-American at Gates Chili, Clint played DE at Miami and is in his 23rd season coaching. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2025 and is now in his 12th NFL season, following 11 seasons in college. He's also been a defensive coordinator at both levels.

CHRIS BOSTICK - Drafted in 2011 after starring at Aquinas, he played 9 pro seasons, including 4 in Triple-A. He hit .256 in 35 MLB games with the Pirates and Marlins (2017-18). At Aquinas, he won state titles in baseball (2009) and football (2010).

DANNY MENDICK - A standout at Pittsford Mendon and MCC, Danny was drafted by the White Sox in 2015 out of UMass-Lowell. He played 10 pro seasons, including 233 MLB games with the White Sox and Mets, hitting .232 with 14 HR. He now coaches in the Rays' system in the Florida Complex League.

LENIN STEENKAMP - A Rochester Rhinos legend, Lenin starred for 10 seasons and helped lead the club to 3 A-League titles and a U.S. Open Cup win. The South African native is the Rhinos' all-time leader in assists, games, starts, and shots, and was the first Hall of Fame inductee in 2011.

IKE WALKER - A former Mets prospect, Ike was the starting catcher on Satchel Paige's barnstorming All-Star team in 1963. Now in his 80s, he still supports Rochester youth leagues. He joins his son, David Walker, a 2007 inductee, in the Frontier Field Walk of Fame.

TEAM OF THE AGES

PITTSFORD SWIMMING & DIVING - Pittsford swimming is one of Section V's greatest dynasties. Both boys and girls teams have won 23 straight sectional titles, over 100 state championships, and produced 100+ All-Americans. Since 1962, four coaches have built the legacy that still dominates today.

DAN GUILFOYLE CHAIRMAN'S CHOICE AWARD

AMERKS ALUMNI ASSOCIATION - Once hockey heroes with the Amerks, the alumni now serve Rochester as champions for charity. Through their 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Amerks Alumni Association supports causes like the Veterans Outreach Center, Compeer, and the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network.

