Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- Nick Pratto kicked off a four-run third inning with a home run for the Omaha Storm Chasers as they took down the Indianapolis Indians, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
Pratto's homer came off Drake Fellows (L, 7-4) and kicked off the scoring for Omaha (12-23, 43-66). The Storm Chasers then proceeded to load the bases with no outs on two singles and a hit by pitch, setting up Carter Jensen to break the tie with a two-run ground-rule double. Luca Tresh rounded off Omaha's game-deciding frame with a sacrifice fly, putting them on top, 4-1.
The Indians (23-12, 65-44) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the first frame. Ji Hwan Bae walked and stole second before being brought home on a Nick Solak double. The hit extended Solak's on-base streak to 39 games since June 10, the longest run in Triple-A this season. Indy tacked on another run after Omaha's big inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Matt Fraizer in the fourth inning, to make it 4-2.
Dairon Blanco led off Omaha's seventh inning with a double and Tresh added a final run to the Storm Chasers' tally with a triple. The Indians responded by loading the bases and plating a run on a sacrifice fly from Fraizer but stranded the game-tying runs at second and third in their half. Ronny Simon scratched across another run for Indy with an RBI single to pull the Indians within one, but Indy's rally stopped there.
John Gant (W, 3-3) made the start for Omaha and allowed two runs in 5.0 innings on his way to a victory and Michael Fulmer (S, 4) blanked Indianapolis across the final 2.0 innings for the save.
Indy and Omaha meet at the halfway point of their six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. Southpaw Hunter Barco (2-1, 4.29) is set to take the mound for the 14th time for Indianapolis across from RHP Chandler Champlain (3-7, 8.10).
International League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Indians in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wilson Pitches a Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- From the Herd: Adam Macko - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Syracuse Mets
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jones Honored as IL Player of the Month - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 'Harry Potter' Night on August 23 Includes Scarf Giveaway, Photos with Dobby, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mashes Memphis in 6-1 Series-Opening Win - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Super Hero Night Includes Comic Book Giveaway, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- 14-Hit Barrage, Led by Pereda's Four Knocks, Leads Saints to 10-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Omaha in Extras
- Right-Handed Pitcher Chase Shugart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 5-10
- Right-Handed Pitcher Cam Sanders Selected by Pittsburgh