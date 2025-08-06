Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Norfolk

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (15-19, 42-64) vs. Norfolk Tides (12-20, 42-63)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

RHP Adrian Sampson (2-2, 5.22) vs. RHP Kyle Brnovich (2-4, 6.55)

HIGH TIDE: The Red Wings traveled to Virginia for game one of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, and were handed a 12-1 loss...3B-SS TREY LIPSCOMB recorded three singles, and DH DYLAN CREWS finished 3-for-4 on the night with three singles of his own and an RBI...Rochester looks to get back on track in game two of the series tonight, sending RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the mound against Tides RHP Kyle Brnovich.

YOU SNOOZE YOU CREWS: Rehabbing DH DYLAN CREWS picked up three hits in the loss last night, going 3-for-4 with an RBI...the LSU product and former second overall pick is batting .353 (6-for-17) since starting his assignment on 7/29, with a home run, a double, five RBI and an OPS of 1.009 across six games...

Seven of Crews' nine career Triple-A homers since his debut on 6/18/2024 have come on the road.

WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU YO-YO: 1B-3B YOHANDY MORALES collected a single and a walk last night, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 25 straight games, the third-longest streak among active players in the International League...since the streak began on 7/1, Morales has posted a .288/.374/.490 slash line while adding six homers, 26 RBI over that stretch...

The University of Miami Product's streak marks the longest by a Red Wing since OF James Wood reached base in 34 straight games a season ago.

TREY-DAY!: 3B-SS TREY LIPSCOMB recorded three singles in four trips to the plate, finishing the night 3-for-4...since 8/1 vs. Charlotte, the Tennessee alum is hitting .500 (9-for-18) with four doubles, one RBI, and four runs scored, while logging a 1.222 OPS over the four-game stretch...the 2022 third-round draft pick is now just one game away from reaching 300 in his professional career...

Lipscomb enters today hitting .298 (45-for-151) with an .816 OPS on the road this season.

HEY, WE KNOW THIS GUY: After converting to a pitcher prior to the start of the 2025 season, RHP ERICK MEJIA made his 2025 debut with the Red Wings on the mound...he topped out at 97 MPH on his fastball, and accounted for the third through 10th-hardest pitches by a Red Wing last night...Mejia is the 38th pitcher, and 63rd player overall, to suit up for the Red Wings this season...

The Dominican Republic native appeared in 137 games as a position player for Rochester in 2023 & '24, amassing a total of 86 hits, including 13 homers, four triples, 12 doubles, and 55 RBI.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2006: On this day in 2006, the Rochester Red Wings rolled past the Charlotte Knights with an 11-2 victory, racking up 13 hits along the way...Rochester's offense was powered by five doubles and a home run, including a three-double outburst in the fourth inning that broke a scoreless tie...back-to-back doubles by 3B CHRIS HEINTZ and 1B GARRETT JONES highlighted the rally, putting the Wings up 3-0...with a 7-2 lead in the top of the ninth, 2B GLENN WILLIAMS added to the scoring with a three-run homer to right field, marking it as his sixth of the season, driving in Jones and LF ALEX ROMERO.







