Durham Mashes Memphis in 6-1 Series-Opening Win

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two trading deadline acquisitions led the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds in the series opener at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night 6-1.

Brian Van Belle (W, 1-0) and Everson Pereira championed the Bulls' (19-12) victory over the Redbirds (16-18).

Van Belle, acquired in the Zack Littell trade with the Cincinnati Reds, worked six scoreless innings, permitting only a leadoff infield single in the first inning. Van Belle fanned four and walked one as he won his sixth combined game of the season.

Pereira was brought to the Rays system thanks to a mid-game trade with the New York Yankees for Jose Caballero hours before the deadline occurred. Pereira clubbed three hits, including his 20th combined home run as part of a four-run seventh inning.

Jamie Westbrook doubled three times in the victory.

How It Happened: The Bulls and Redbirds were scoreless through six innings before several odd moments all tilted in the Bulls direction. Carson Williams led off the inning with a single on an 0-2 pitch. Tanner Murray's bouncer to third led to an off-line throw from Jose Fermin, which led to Murray diving beneath the glove of first baseman Blaze Jordan to set up the inning. Williams then was caught between second and third by reliever Osvaldo Berrios, but Williams stayed hung up long enough to attract four throws during the rundown and ultimately charged toward third and avoided the tag by catcher Jimmy Crooks. Jamie Westbrook followed with the third of his three doubles to score one run, with Murray holding at third base, unsure if the catch would be made by Nathan Church. Kenny Piper delivered a sac fly to bring Murray home, then after an incredible diving catch by shortstop JJ Wetherholt saved a run, Pereira smoked a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall.

Van Belle's Debut: Brian Van Belle permitted just three baserunners across the six innings of his debut. Jose Fermin reached on an infield hit to deep short to start the first inning. Blaze Jordan reached on a throwing error by Tanner Murray to start the second before Van Belle proceeded to retire the next 12. A walk started the sixth, but Van Belle induced a double play on a 2-0 pitch, then closed out his start by retiring Wetherholt on a tapper up the first base line.

What's Next: Yoniel Curet is slated to make his Triple-A debut on Wednesday night against Curtis Taylor (6-3, 3.19) at 7:45 PM ET.







