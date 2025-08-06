Rochester Stumped by Norfolk for Second Straight Night

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings took on the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night for the second game of their six-game set at Harbor Park. RHP Adrian Sampson got the start, and gave the Wings 4.0 innings, giving up four runs. LF Nick Schnell knocked a base hit up the middle to drive in both runs for the Wings, while RF Dylan Crews and 2B J.T. Arruda delivered multi-hit games.

The Wings got to work in the top of the third, started off with an infield single by J.T. Arruda, followed by a bunt single from SS Jackson Cluff. A few batters later, a passed ball allowed both runners to move up 90 feet, before Nick Schnell came through with a two-run, two-out single up the middle, giving Rochester an early 2-0 lead.

Norfolk notched their first run in the fourth inning, as 1B Ryan Mountcastle started things off by a hit-by-pitch in the back. C Samuel Basallo drew a walk, before an RBI jumped off the bat of DH Emmanuel Rivera up the middle for a base hit. That was all the Tides would get, cutting the lead in half, 2-1.

Norfolk kept it going in the fifth, led off by back-to-back walks from 2B Livan Soto and 3B Carter Young. RF Dylan Beavers drove a ball into the right-center gap scoring both runners, good for his 49th and 50th RBI on the season. A walk from Ryan Mountcastle set the table for 20-year-old Samuel Basallo, who launched his team-leading 23rd home run of the year to left center field, his third straight game with a homer to make the score 6-2.

Norfolk found their stride in the middle innings, adding on more damage in the sixth. Livan Soto worked a one-out walk, followed up by a single to left from Carter Young. Ryan Mountcastle kept the Tides bats' hot with a two-run double into the right center gap, the ninth and 10th RBI of his MLR assignment with Norfolk. The Tides took an 8-2 lead heading into the seventh.

The Wings would get two base runners in the seventh, but a double play ended that rally, and the eighth and ninth innings were quiet for Rochester, as they fell by six runs in the second game of the series, and eighth of their two-week roadtrip.

Adrian Sampson got the start Wednesday evening, throwing 4.0 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out a batter. Righty Seth Shuman took over in the fifth, going 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, both walking and striking out a pair. RHP Holden Powell came in and recorded the final out of the sixth courtesy of a strikeout. The UCLA alum would get all three batters down in order in the seventh as well, before position player J.T. Arruda came on to throw the eighth inning. He allowed a hit and a walk, but kept the Tides off the scoreboard.

LF Nick Schnell is your Player of the Game for the Red Wings Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with both Rochester RBI on a base hit up the middle. The Indiana native now has a combined 65 RBI this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers. Since July 1st, Schnell has 28 RBI, 39 hits, and is slashing .351/.429/.757, with an 1.186 OPS.

The Red Wings and Tides will go at it again Thursday afternoon, as Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series. RHP Riley Cornelio is slated to make his Triple-A debut for the Red Wings, and Norfolk will counter with RHP Roansy Contreras. An earlier start time is on tab as part of the Tides Diamond Day Games promotion, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 PM.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.