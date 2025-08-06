Clippers Cruise Past Gwinnett on Wednesday

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers honored active and veteran military and first responders on Wednesday, while shutting out the visiting Gwinnett Stripers, 6-0.

Left-handed starter Will Dion was masterful over 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven. He was followed by Andrew Misiaszek(1-1), Matt Krook, Trevor Stephan, and Zak Kent, who combined to keep the Stripers off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Columbus got the scoring going in the bottom the 3rd inning courtesy of a RBI single off the bat of Johnathan Rodriguez. Then the Clippers really got cooking in the 4th, starting when Dom Nuñez singled in a run to make it 2-0. The next batter, Milan Tolentino, did the same. That was followed by a towering two-run blast down the right field line by Petey Halpin, his eleventh home run of the season.

Rodriguez drove in another run in the 7th, increasing the Clippers advantage to six.

The Clippers improve to 13-20 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-58 overall this season.

The series against Gwinnett continues Thursday when the Clippers transform into Los Veleros de Columbus. It's "Thirsty Thursday" with great drink specials at the concession stands. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.