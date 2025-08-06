Clippers Cruise Past Gwinnett on Wednesday
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers honored active and veteran military and first responders on Wednesday, while shutting out the visiting Gwinnett Stripers, 6-0.
Left-handed starter Will Dion was masterful over 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven. He was followed by Andrew Misiaszek(1-1), Matt Krook, Trevor Stephan, and Zak Kent, who combined to keep the Stripers off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Columbus got the scoring going in the bottom the 3rd inning courtesy of a RBI single off the bat of Johnathan Rodriguez. Then the Clippers really got cooking in the 4th, starting when Dom Nuñez singled in a run to make it 2-0. The next batter, Milan Tolentino, did the same. That was followed by a towering two-run blast down the right field line by Petey Halpin, his eleventh home run of the season.
Rodriguez drove in another run in the 7th, increasing the Clippers advantage to six.
The Clippers improve to 13-20 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-58 overall this season.
The series against Gwinnett continues Thursday when the Clippers transform into Los Veleros de Columbus. It's "Thirsty Thursday" with great drink specials at the concession stands. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
International League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Sounds Held to Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Even Season Series with Bulls on Wednesday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Blanks Nashville, Wins Third-Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Burned by Mud Hens' Offense, Swept in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Sweep the Bats in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Offense Cooled by Clippers in 6-0 Shutout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Snap Losing Streak with 7-3 Win over Worcester on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Cruise Past Gwinnett on Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Stumped by Norfolk for Second Straight Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Homers Again In Big Win - Norfolk Tides
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Taj Bradley Stymies I-Cubs Bats, But Saints Lose 7-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Take Second Straight from Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Indians in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wilson Pitches a Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- From the Herd: Adam Macko - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Syracuse Mets
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jones Honored as IL Player of the Month - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 'Harry Potter' Night on August 23 Includes Scarf Giveaway, Photos with Dobby, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mashes Memphis in 6-1 Series-Opening Win - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Super Hero Night Includes Comic Book Giveaway, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- 14-Hit Barrage, Led by Pereda's Four Knocks, Leads Saints to 10-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.