Stripers' Offense Cooled by Clippers in 6-0 Shutout

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Five Columbus Clippers (13-20) pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout Wednesday night, handing the Gwinnett Stripers (16-18) a 6-0 loss at Huntington Park. With their 13th shutout loss of the year, the Stripers are now 1-1 in the series.

Decisive Plays: The Clippers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Johnathan Rodriguez. An inning later, Columbus broke it open with a four-run frame off Davis Daniel (L, 5-9), getting two-out RBI singles from Dom Nunez and Milan Tolentino and a mammoth two-run home run to right from Petey Halpin (11). A two-out RBI single by Khalil Watson extended the Clippers' lead to 6-0 in the fifth.

Key Contributors: Jarred Kelenic had two of Gwinnett's five hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Cal Conley had the Stripers' only extra-base hit, going 1-for-3 with a double. For Columbus, starter Will Dion went 4.2 three-hit frames and four relievers combined to yield two runs over the final 4.1 innings. Halpin had a game-high two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Conley has hit safely in each of his first two Triple-A games, batting .500 (3-for-6). Wander Suero threw a scoreless eighth inning, his 30th scoreless appearance in 37 outings with Gwinnett this year.

Next Game (Thursday, August 7): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.94 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Aaron Davenport (2-4, 6.16 ERA) of the Clippers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







