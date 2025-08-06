Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over St. Paul

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - A six-run seventh inning powered the Iowa Cubs (54-55) to a 7-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints (48-60) today at CHS Field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Iowa.

St. Paul took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Chase Strumpf tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth with a solo homer.

In the seventh inning, the I-Cubs scored six runs, including run-scoring singles from Darius Hill and Caleb Knight, a walk from Parker Chavers and a two-run double from James Triantos.

The Saints scored three runs in the ninth inning on a home run to cut the lead to 7-4, but Iowa held on for the win.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 7:07 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







