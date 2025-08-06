Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over St. Paul
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - A six-run seventh inning powered the Iowa Cubs (54-55) to a 7-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints (48-60) today at CHS Field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Iowa.
St. Paul took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Chase Strumpf tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth with a solo homer.
In the seventh inning, the I-Cubs scored six runs, including run-scoring singles from Darius Hill and Caleb Knight, a walk from Parker Chavers and a two-run double from James Triantos.
The Saints scored three runs in the ninth inning on a home run to cut the lead to 7-4, but Iowa held on for the win.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 7:07 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Taj Bradley Stymies I-Cubs Bats, But Saints Lose 7-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Take Second Straight from Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Indians in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wilson Pitches a Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- From the Herd: Adam Macko - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Syracuse Mets
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jones Honored as IL Player of the Month - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 'Harry Potter' Night on August 23 Includes Scarf Giveaway, Photos with Dobby, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mashes Memphis in 6-1 Series-Opening Win - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Super Hero Night Includes Comic Book Giveaway, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- 14-Hit Barrage, Led by Pereda's Four Knocks, Leads Saints to 10-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.