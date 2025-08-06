Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Brandon Sproat has been named International League Pitcher of the Month for July. Sproat made five starts during the month, allowing just two earned runs in 27 innings pitched for a 0.67 ERA while allowing 14 hits, eight walks, and striking out 33 batters. This is the first monthly award a Syracuse player has earned in 2025.

Sproat's July continued a strong finish to June where from June 28th to July 25th, Sproat pitched 25 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Since June 28th, Sproat is 3-0 in six starts with a 0.55 ERA in 33 innings pitched with 16 hits allowed three runs, two earned runs, 11 walks, and 39 strikeouts. Sproat struck out a Triple-A career-high nine batters on both July 19th and July 31st.

This is Sproat's first monthly award in his professional career. Sproat was the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Year in 2024 with Binghamton.







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.