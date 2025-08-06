Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Brandon Sproat has been named International League Pitcher of the Month for July. Sproat made five starts during the month, allowing just two earned runs in 27 innings pitched for a 0.67 ERA while allowing 14 hits, eight walks, and striking out 33 batters. This is the first monthly award a Syracuse player has earned in 2025.
Sproat's July continued a strong finish to June where from June 28th to July 25th, Sproat pitched 25 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Since June 28th, Sproat is 3-0 in six starts with a 0.55 ERA in 33 innings pitched with 16 hits allowed three runs, two earned runs, 11 walks, and 39 strikeouts. Sproat struck out a Triple-A career-high nine batters on both July 19th and July 31st.
This is Sproat's first monthly award in his professional career. Sproat was the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Year in 2024 with Binghamton.
