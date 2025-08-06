Wilson Pitches a Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Charlotte Knights took care of business on Wednesday afternoon thanks to another great starting pitching performance and an assist from Mother Nature. Bryse Wilson spun five shutout innings, the last of which was completed right before the storm rolled in, and the Knights defeated the Syracuse Mets 6-0 in a five-inning, rain-shortened game.
For the second straight appearance, Wilson matched his season-high in innings pitched and kept opposing hitters in check. The right-hander scattered three hits, struck out four, and did not walk a batter.
Offensively, the Knights wasted no time taking out their Tuesday frustrations on the Mets. Tim Elko stepped to the plate in the top of the first inning and crushed his 19th Home Run of the season, a three-run shot off the batter's eye in centerfield.
Caden Connor extended the Knights advantage with an RBI single that scored Blake Sabol in the top of the second. Ahead of Connor's at-bat, Sabol had alertly tagged up from first base and advanced into scoring position on a flyout to right field.
Two innings later, Dru Baker sent a ball to the opposite field that cleared the wall for a solo Home Run. Bryan Ramos then made the score 6-0 with an RBI double off the right field wall in the top of the fifth.
Eight of the nine Charlotte hitters reached base at least once in the five-inning contest. The Knights' victory evened up their series with Syracuse at one game apiece. Game Three is set for Thursday night with the first pitch slated for 6:35pm ET.
